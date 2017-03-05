Apache Junction council to discuss allowing second marijuana dispensary in city limits

Increasing the number of medical marijuana businesses in the city beyond the one dispensary and one cultivation business presently allowed will be discussed at the Monday, March 6, work session and Tuesday, March 7, meeting of the Apache Junction City Council. The meetings begin at 7 p.m. in the city council chambers, 300 E. Superstition Blvd.
The Apache Junction Planning and Zoning Commission on Feb. 28 voted 5-1 to recommend that the council approve allowing two dispensary and two cultivation businesses in the city limits and additional changes to the city code regarding medical marijuana businesses. Voting yes were Chairwoman Tess Nesser, Vice Chairman Peter Heck and commissioners Luciano Buzzin, Willie Howard and Michael McGraw. Commissioner Robert Schroeder voted no. Commissioner Michael Frank was absent.
The vote followed a nearly 50-minute closed-door executive session with City Attorney Joel Stern, Development Services Director Larry Kirch and Senior Planner Rudy Esquivias and a public hearing on an application by SVACCHA LLC to amend the city’s nonprofit medical marijuana use regulations to allow for medical marijuana facilities, including dispensaries, cultivation facilities and infusion facilities, as determined by the Arizona Department of Health Services for the Apache Junction Community Health Analysis Area, also known as CHAA.
SVACCHA
SVACCHA LLC is the recipient of a new dispensary license for the Apache Junction CHAA, which includes the city limits east to Gold Canyon and south to north of Pecos Road.
SVACCHA was represented at the commission hearing by Jenifer Corey of Zoning Strategies LLC in Phoenix.
“The state has issued a secondary one here and so what we’re doing is we’re saying, ‘We’re going to be a part of your community and we want to work with you.’ There’s benefits as well for us to be here…. There’s sales tax revenue the city will benefit, you’ll be able to control the location of where we go,” she said to the commission.
Ms. Corey asked that the city allow home delivery services.
“Whether you like it or not, it’s happening. Mesa is delivering, the caregivers are delivering and right now Apache Junction really doesn’t have the ability to go and regulate it or have enforcement action here,” she said.
Jareb Mackin and Evan Pieser are the co-owners of the new medical marijuana dispensary business that will be in the Apache Junction CHAA.
“Svaccha? It’s the Hindu word for clean. It also means clear, crystalline, purity, just a clean product. I just chose that because that’s the largest speaking language in the world,” Mr. Pieser said in an interview after the meeting.
Mr. Pieser and Mr. Mackin said Apache Junction is a great place to open a second medical marijuana dispensary.
“My business partner and I, we actually looked for areas. We knew this was going to be a headache at planning and zoning once I realized they only allow one dispensary here. I figured it would scare most people away. It is a desired area. It was in the top 31 list; the state only issued 31 new licenses,” Mr. Pieser said. “We chose this area because the way their zoning said they only allowed one so we thought it would scare people away from applying here. To us, we knew that we’d be up against a fight but we thought it was worth the fight. Obviously it was,” he said.
“We also chose it because this is a great part of town too. It’s beautiful out here,” Mr. Mackin said in an interview after the meeting.
He said he used to live near Apache Junction in unincorporated Maricopa County.
“This was our stomping grounds. I’m a small-town guy too. That’s part of the reason we came out here as well,” Mr. Mackin said.
January meeting
Increasing the number of medical marijuana businesses in the city of Apache Junction beyond the two presently approved and considering home delivery were discussed at the Jan. 17 meeting of the Apache Junction Planning and Zoning Commission.
Mr. Esquivias, senior planner for the city of Apache Junction, told the commission that the city of Apache Junction allows one dispensary and one cultivation area until the city has at least 20 pharmacies and that there are fewer than 10 at present.
“What the applicants are asking is to amend our code to allow for a possible additional facility. If you or city council approves these text amendments, the successful applicant for the Apache Junction CHAA still has to come back … separately for a conditional use permit request,” he said at the Jan. 21 meeting.
Commission decision
Commissioner Heck made the motion to approve the applicant’s request with modifications that had been suggested by city staff members. The motion included:
•a council use permit or a planned development major amendment zoning process shall be required.
•the total number of nonprofit medical marijuana dispensaries, cultivation facilities and infusion facilities shall be allowed as state statute. No transfers would be allowed from another CHAA to the Apache Junction CHAA.
•An existing marijuana facility that has received a conditional use permit approval from the city prior to the effective date of this ordinance shall be allowed to continue operating at the approved location regardless of newly defined spacing requirements.
•changing school to education institution in: a minimum of 750 feet between a dispensary, cultivation facility or infusion facility and any public or private education institution, library, public park, commercial-zoned day care facility, free-standing church, or drug and/or alcohol rehabilitation center.
•drive-through pick-up windows shall not be allowed.
•delivery service shall be allowed per state statutes.
•dispensaries selling marijuana-related products such as pipes, water pipes, rolling paper, screens, vaporizers, mills, concealing devices, etc., shall be restricted to selling only to patients displaying the required Arizona Department of Health Services medical marijuana card and to be used only in conjunction with a physician’s certification or recommendation. Cookbooks and educational materials are excepted from this provision.
•hours of operation will be addressed through the conditional use permit process.
Commissioner Schroeder said in an interview after the meeting that he prefers not to change the zoning ordinance related to medical-marijuana uses.
“I feel that one cultivation kitchen and one dispensary is enough for the city,” he said. “Under some of the conditions inside of the changing of the zoning I felt didn’t really merit changing the zoning. I know the state (says) we have to open it up to two and two, but it doesn’t mean we have to change the zoning to accommodate as far as someone coming in. We have our zones, we have our regulations. If they can’t find a place inside of our city limits, well, they need to move on. There’s plenty of room in the CHAA to be able to put a dispensary, whether it’s Gold Canyon, whether it’s unincorporated Pinal County. There’s more space in that CHAA than just the city of Apache Junction,” Mr. Schroeder said.
For more information, see the agenda at https://apachejunction.legistar.com/Calendar.aspx.
Managing Editor Richard Dyer can be reached at rdyer@newszap.com