Apache Junction council seeks authority to schedule special elections for referendums

The Apache Junction City Council on Feb. 6-7 discussed and voted to direct the city attorney to draft amendments to the city code creating authority for the council to schedule special elections for referendum, initiative and recalls.
Voting yes were Mayor Jeff Serdy, Vice Mayor Chip Wilson and council members Jeff Struble, Gail Evans, Christa Rizzi, Dave Waldron and Robin Barker.
“This gives us the capabilities. If another referendum come sin we don’t have to scramble at the last minute,” Mayor Serdy said in an interview following the Feb. 7 Apache Junction City Council meeting. “If there’s a referendum on something we don’t even know about yet, now we already have the mechanism in place to call one.”
City Attorney Joel Stern said the change is a policy decision by the city council.
“It was a policy decision to bring that up. They could have done it since 1989 but it never really came up until now, probably because of the referendum that got filed,” Mr. Stern said Feb. 7 after the council meeting.
In Dewey v. Jones, the town of Marana passed an ordinance that allowed it to hold a special election on a date other than the next regularly scheduled general election date for a qualified referendum. The court allowed the town to follow its local special election ordinance. On appeal, the court in 1989 affirmed the trial court’s decision and held that a city or town may pass an ordinance that allows the city or town to have a referendum on a special election date. The court stated no state law forbids the practice. This authority also applies to recall matters, according to a memo written by Mr. Stern and available with the agenda at https://apachejunction.legistar.com/Calendar.aspx.
The potential election days that a special election can be scheduled include: the second Tuesday in March, the third Tuesday in May, the 10th Tuesday before the first Tuesday after the first Monday in November or the first Tuesday after the first Monday in November, according to the memo.
Councilwoman Barker asked at the Feb. 6 work session what time frame was needed before an election.
“Between 150 and 120 days because of all the things that have to be done,” Apache Junction City Clerk Kathy Connelly said. “For instance, with a referendum election, I would have to solicit pro and con arguments.”
When asked after the meeting if the change is needed to help out local citizens, Mayor Serdy said, “Yes, it’s a mechanism to use.”
The need for a change was discussed after petitions were filed by a group seeking a vote on the closure date of the Apache Junction landfill.
“We realized we were lacking and hey, what do we do? Since they unified the elections, we didn’t have any way to call one, so this is just our answer that if, in the future, future city councils will be able to call one,” Mr. Serdy said.
Managing Editor Richard Dyer can be reached at rdyer@newszap.com