Apache Junction City Council may seek vendors to provide food, transportation to senior center

The Apache Junction City Council on March 21 is to make a recommendation to city staff on requests for proposals for assisting with the operation of senior services such as congregate meals, home-delivered meals and transportation.
The meeting begins at 7 p.m. in the council chambers, 300 E. Superstition Blvd. The agenda is at https://apachejunction.legistar.com/Calendar.aspx.
The Apache Junction Parks and Recreation Department has been handling administrative functions related to senior services since East Valley Adult Resources officials informed the city of Apache Junction last summer it would discontinue services in the city. The senior center is in the Apache Junction Multi-Generational Center, 1035 N. Idaho Road.
The city council on Oct. 18 approved spending $28,000 in a contract ending June 30 with Pinal-Gila Council for Senior Citizens to take over serving and distributing congregate and home-delivered meals as well as providing some transportation to seniors in the area.
“Partnering really is what will allow us to utilize more-knowledgable, experienced sources for transportation and meals,” Liz Langenbach, the city’s parks and recreation director, said March 6 at a council study session. “Parks and recreation? We are wonderful and I have wonderful staff and certainly it is an essential service, but it is not what we do. That’s not what our expertise is in,” she said.
It is time for the city to seek a more permanent way to offer senior services, Ms. Langenbach said.
“As promised last fall when we visited with you regarding senior services, we are back now to talk about a more permanent solution for our critical senior services in this community,” she said.
Options for the council to consider March 21, which she showed in a slide show at the study session include:
•Partnering with a vendor or contractor for food services.
•Partnering with a vendor or contractor for transportation services.
•Hiring an additional recreation assistant for the area to help with managing home-delivered meals and transportation routes.
Additionally, city recreation programming staff can continue to provide programs and outreach and coordinating the partners, Ms. Langenbach said.
The primary funding source is the Area Agency on Aging for Region V, the city of Apache Junction, program participants, outside grants and donors, Ms. Langenbach wrote in a memo to the council that was with the March 6 study session agenda.
Based on EVAR statistics for 2015-16 and since November, the center has provided 95 people with a total of 15,000 home-delivered meals, 550 people with a total of 13,200 congregate meals, 24 people with a total of 10,000 ride/transportation segments and 8,400 units of outreach services and programs for 600 people, Jamie Sullivan, the city’s recreation superintendent, said at the council study session.
Under EVAR home-bound individuals received a hot meal every day, Ms. Sullivan said.
“The new program they get frozen meals once a week coming to their home. So unfortunately we had to make some cutbacks,” she said. “They are people who pay full-price for these meals as a service. None of them have discontinued their service based on going from the hot meal to the frozen meal. So we were able to keep them happy. They were a little bit leery but they have all come back and said that the food is up-to-par and they are very happy with the service they are getting.”
EVAR cooked congregate meals on-site and provided two optional lunches each day., she said.
“Now we cater the meals in and they only have the option of a lunch. So our numbers have dropped a little bit but they are coming back up and we did expect that to happen,” Ms. Sullivan said.
Transportation is only provided to and from the senior center.
“Under EVAR they were able to use it for shopping and for medical. Currently we are only ale to provide it to the center and back to their home. And we do that daily, Monday-Friday,” she said.
EVAR had an individual dedicated to providing outreach services and programs and had more people participating, she said.
Councilman Jeff Struble asked if the city provides more home-delivered meals in the winter time than the summer time.
“No. Actually, the home-delivered meals stays fairly steady because those are people who live here,” Ms. Langenbach said. “Home-delivered meals: They have to qualify for that one. … A caseworker goes in. They physically have to have a certain financial situation and they have to be assessed. That’s how it works out. Congregate meals, you have to let everybody participate … and it does increase a little bit in the winter; but … they’re paying,” she said.
Councilman Dave Waldron at the study session thanked parks and recreation staff members for handling the administrative tasks for the senior center.
“You guys deserve a round of applause because you took on a major project very quickly here and have done a wonderful job with it. This is something that kind of came out of the blue for everybody and you guys just stepped right up to the plate. Awesome job,” he said.
“Thank you. That definitely goes to our staff’s credit. They really jumped in and definitely do not want to let down the seniors who have been coming to our senior center for the last 10 years,” Ms. Langenbach said.
For more information on the senior center, go to www.ajcity.net/480/Senior-Services.
Managing Editor Richard Dyer can be reached at rdyer@newszap.com