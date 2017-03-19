Council approves liquor license for fundraiser
The Apache Junction City Council at a meeting March 7 voted unanimously to recommend that the Arizona Department of Liquor Licenses and Control approve a special event liquor license for Boys and Girls Club of the East Valley – Superstition Mountain Branch for a fundraising event.
It is to be held April 22 at Dolce Vita, 3301 S. Goldfield in Apache Junction.
