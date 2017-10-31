Contractors sought for rehabilitation of Apache Junction home

The city of Apache Junction is seeking contractors for the rehabilitation of a single family home in the 700 block off East Linda Avenue, according to a public notice at https://www.publicnoticeads.com/AZ/.
Bid proposals, project No. 302-17-06 specifications and bidding requirements are available at www.ajcity.net/purchasing.net. Registration on the site is required. The information is also available by e-mailing hpatel@ajcity.net.
Questions may be directed to Heather Patel at 480-474-2635, Development Services, 300 E.Superstition Blvd., Apache Junction, AZ 85119, which is accessible for persons with disabilities.
Separate sealed bids shall be marked with a project number and homeowner name on the front of the envelope. Sealed bids will be due at the City Clerk’s Office, 300 E. Superstition Blvd., Apache Junction, AZ 85119, no later than 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 1.