April 24 Construction Code Board of Appeals meeting cancelled
The Apache Junction Construction Code Board of Appeals meeting scheduled for Monday, April 24, was cancelled. The next scheduled meeting is May 22, according to a press release from the city of Apache Junction. Learn more at https://www.ajcity.net/878/Construction-Code-Board-of-Appeals.
