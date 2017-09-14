Photo: Constitution Week proclamation given

(Photo by Richard H. Dyer, Independent Newspapers)

Apache Junction Mayor Jeff Serdy at a council meeting Tuesday, Sept. 5, read and presented a proclamation designating Sept. 17-23 as Constitution Week and Sept. 17 as Constitution Day.

From left are Karen Barks, a Daughters of the American Revolution member; Audra Glines, regent of the Apache Trail chapter of DAR; and Mayor Serdy.

The proclamation states, in part, “Sept. 17, 2017, marks the 230th anniversary of the drafting of the constitution of the U.S.A. by the Constitutional Convention; and … it is fitting and proper to officially recognize this magnificent document and the anniversary of its creation.” The proclamation can be read through a link from the agenda at https://apachejunction.legistar.com.

