Community meeting March 29 on infill plan

The city of Apache Junction is looking for some new ideas in addressing infill development in the city.
The city will hold a community meeting to discuss the issue and take ideas as part of a two-day effort being supported by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s Building Blocks for Sustainable Communities program. The EPA program this year selected Apache Junction as one of 25 cities nationwide to receive assistance through the Building Blocks program.
The community meeting is 6 p.m. Wednesday, March 29, in Room B-117 of the Apache Junction Multi-Generational Center, 1035 N. Idaho.
The gathering, open to the public, is an opportunity for anyone to come and learn more about infill development and to share their ideas.
As part of the EPA program, a selected group of community leaders, developers, residents and elected officials will take part in a workshop on March 30 to discuss the challenges of infill development in the city and what specific opportunities there may be in strategically pursuing projects.
To learn more about the Building Blocks program, visit http://www2.epa.gov/smart-growth/building-blocks-sustainable-communities.
For more information, contact the city’s economic development director, Janine Hanna-Solley, at 480-474-5076, or jsolley@ajcity.net.