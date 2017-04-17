Community calendar, April 18-29 and beyond

Editor’s note: Items on the calendar of events page run free of charge as space is available for events in the Apache Junction/Gold Canyon area. Please submit items by e-mail to ajeditor@newszap.com.
Ongoing
Apache Junction Public Library Branch Open Year-round: The Apache Junction Public Library, 1177 N. Idaho Road, is open 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday; 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday; and 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday. For more information, call 480-474-8555 or visit www.ajpl.org.
Apache Junction Active Adult Programs: Looking for a place to meet new friends, get fit or play cards or games? The city offers programs for active adults 8 a.m.-4 p.m. weekdays at the Apache Junction Multi-Generational Center, 1035 N Idaho Road. Entertainment, cards, bingo, fitness, walking and more planned in the city of Apache Junction senior center. Some programs require pre-registration, some require payment and some programs are offered are at no charge. For a list of parks and recreation programs and fees, visit the front desk. Congregate meals are provided weekdays, with reservations and registration necessary. Senior services are funded in part by Area Agency on Aging Region 5 and Pinal/Gila Council for Senior Citizens, DES Aging and Adult Administration and the Older Americans with Disabilities ACT. For more information, go to www.ajcity.net/480/Senior-Services.
Tuesday-April 18
Fun Van by First Things First: A two-hour class starting at 9 a.m. and 11:15 a.m. Tuesdays at the Apache Junction Public Library Branch at 1177 N. Idaho Road is for parents or caregivers and their children ages 0-5 including play, stories, crafts, interaction and positive parenting practices. To confirm an event or for more information, call 480-474-8555 or visit www.ajpl.org.
Classics Club: Join the Apache Junction Public Library Branch at 1177 N. Idaho Road for Classics Club, which meets at 12:30 p.m. Tuesdays. To confirm an event or for more information, call 480-474-8555 or visit www.ajpl.org.
Chess Club: Join the Apache Junction Public Library Branch at 1177 N. Idaho Road for Chess Club, which meets at 3:30 p.m. Tuesdays. To confirm an event or for more information, call 480-474-8555 or visit www.ajpl.org.
Games and Puzzles for Ages 5-12: Join the Apache Junction Public Library Branch at 1177 N. Idaho Road for games and puzzles for ages 5-12 at 10:30 a.m. Tuesdays. To confirm an event or for more information, call 480-474-8555 or visit www.ajpl.org.
Water Utilities Community Facilities District meeting: A regularly scheduled meeting of the Water Utilities Community Facilities District (made up of members of the Apache Junction City Council) will be held at 6 p.m. Tuesday, April 18, in the council chambers, 300 E. Superstition Blvd. The agenda is at https://apachejunction.legistar.com/Calendar.aspx.
Apache Junction City Council meeting: A regularly scheduled meeting of the Apache Junction City Council is to be held at 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 18, in the council chambers, 300 E. Superstition Blvd. The agenda will be at https://apachejunction.legistar.com/Calendar.aspx.
Wednesday-April 19
Share Artistic Endeavors with Other Adults: Art in the Library – on Wednesdays at the Apache Junction Public Library Branch at 1177 N. Idaho Road – is an opportunity for adult artists to create in their medium of choice while sharing their artistic techniques, experience and knowledge. These sessions are not open to children. Sessions are held 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Wednesdays. Artists may drop in at any time during a session. They must bring their own supplies. To confirm an event or for more information, call 480-474-8555 or visit www.ajpl.org.
Fun Van by First Things First: A two-hour class starting at 9 a.m. and 11:15 a.m. Wednesdays at the Apache Junction Public Library Branch at 1177 N. Idaho Road is for parents or caregivers and their children ages 0-5 including play, stories, crafts, interaction and positive parenting practices. To confirm an event or for more information, call 480-474-8555 or visit www.ajpl.org.
Hike in Superstition Mountains: Superstition Area Land Trust is sponsoring a guided hike on Wednesday, April 19, in the foothills of the Superstition Mountains. Leader Bonny Knowlton will guide participants on an easy, 4-mile trek on the Lost Goldmine Trail. This hike will be for those who enjoy hiking and learning about the Sonoran desert. E-mail bknowlton@azsalt.org to reserve a spot and for time and detailed directions. Bring water and snack to eat on the trail. Also, wear sturdy shoes and a hat.
Mayor’s Breakfast: Apache Junction Mayor Jeff Serdy, in collaboration with the United Way of Pinal County, will play host to a mayor’s breakfast for local churches and social services agencies on Wednesday, April 19. Mayor Serdy invites all social service agencies and local churches to the breakfast 7 a.m. to 9 a.m April 19 at the Apache Junction Multi-Generational Center, 1035 N. Idaho Road. To RSVP, call Mannie Bowler with the United Way of Pinal County at 520-252-9987. The city of Apache Junction, the United Way of Pinal County, social service agencies and faith-based groups have been working together after a 2015 community needs assessment identified gaps in service, leading to the creation of the Apache Junction Empowerment Group. The mission of the Apache Junction Empowerment Group is to work collaboratively toward the prevention of homelessness and the creation of lasting solutions for homeless and at-risk families, children and individuals in the Apache Junction area. The group will report the findings on the efforts conducted over the past six months and will share upcoming efforts. The mayor’s breakfast is an opportunity for like-minded organizations to come together to talk about working collectively to better serve our community. For further information on the breakfast or the empowerment group, call Mr. Bowler or contact Heather Patel at the city of Apache Junction at 480-474-2635 or hpatel@ajcity.net.
Thursday-April 20
Story Times: The Apache Junction Public Library Branch at 1177 N. Idaho Road, hosts two story-time events on Thursday mornings including Young and Restless at 10 a.m. for ages 0-2 and Preschool Junction at 11 a.m. for ages 3-5. To confirm an event or for more information, call 480-474-8555 or visit www.ajpl.org.
Kids Who Code: Join the Apache Junction Public Library Branch at 4:45 p.m. Thursdays at 1177 N. Idaho Road to learn how to code. To confirm an event or for more information, call 480-474-8555 or visit www.ajpl.org.
Friday-April 21
Tutoring Grades Kindergarten Through Second: Free reading tutoring for kindergarten through second grade at 1 p.m. Fridays at the Apache Junction Public Library Branch at 1177 N. Idaho Road. To confirm an event or for more information, call 480-474-8555 or visit www.ajpl.org.
Mind Storm Fridays Offered for Youngsters, Teens: Kids in grades K-12 who are looking for something to do on Fridays since the Apache Junction Unified School District is on a four-day school week may participate in Mind Storm Fridays at the Apache Junction Public Library Branch at 1177 N. Idaho Road. Activities include: 3-D movies are shown at 10 a.m.; tutoring for students in grades K-2 is offered 1-3 p.m.; play Minecraft 1:30-3 p.m.; kids activities from 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.; and teen activities at 3:30 p.m.
Saturday-April 22
Wild West Crochet Club: The Wild West Crochet Club meets 1-4 p.m. every Saturday at the Apache Junction Public Library Branch at 1177 N. Idaho Road. Visit and create something with fellow crochet enthusiasts. Guests must bring their own materials. To confirm an event or for more information, call 480-474-8555 or visit www.ajpl.org.
Community Shred-a-Thon: Free document shredding will be available 10 a.m.-1 p.m. in the parking lot at 6140 S. Kings Ranch Road in Gold Canyon. The event is sponsored by Lori Blank and Associates LLC. For every box brought to shred, bring an item or can of food for the Apache Junction Food Bank.
Monday-April 24
Preschool University: The Apache Junction Public Library Branch at 1177 N. Idaho Road is offering science, art, music and engineering for preschoolers up to age 5, held 10-11 a.m. Mondays. To confirm an event or for more information, call 480-474-8555 or visit www.ajpl.org.
Fun Van by First Things First: A two-hour class starting at 11 a.m. Tuesdays at the Apache Junction Public Library Branch at 1177 N. Idaho Road is for parents or caregivers and their children ages 0-5 including play, stories, crafts, interaction and positive parenting practices. To confirm an event or for more information, call 480-474-8555 or visit www.ajpl.org.
Tuesday-April 25
Sewer District Board Meeting: The Superstition Mountains Community Facilities District No. 1 Board of Directors meets at 8 a.m. the fourth Tuesday of the month, including April 25, at the wastewater treatment facility, 5661 S. Ironwood Drive. The Superstition Mountains Community Facilities District is an independent, public, nonprofit entity developed solely for the benefit of its customers and the Apache Junction community to operate and maintain a regional system for the collection, transport and treatment of sewage from the properties existing within its boundaries. The website is http://www.smcfd.org. The district office phone number is 480-941-6754.
Thursday-April 27
Apache Junction Water Festival: Fourth-grade students and their teachers will again explore and celebrate water at the sixth annual Apache Junction Water Festival on April 27 at Prospector Park, 3015 N. Idaho Road – and volunteers are needed. Volunteers from the water industry, local governments and the community make the Water Festival possible. Local residents can help make the event fun and educational through volunteering. Help is needed at the festival 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Thursday, April 27, to set up, teach, and clean up at the event, according to a press release. Those interested in volunteering can contact Andria Samuels at asamuels@ajcity.net or 480-474-262, or Chuck Dugan at cld1@email.arizona.edu or 520-836-5221, ext. 210. The Water Resources Research Center and Cooperative Extension Services of the University of Arizona College of Agriculture and Life Sciences coordinates Arizona Water Festivals throughout the state. The Apache Junction Water Festival is coordinated by the Apache Junction Water District, the city of Apache Junction Parks and Recreation Department, Arizona Water Co. and other local sponsors. Arizona Water Festivals are recognized within the national network of Project WET, which develops water education resources worldwide. For more information on water festivals, contact Mr. Dugan or visit http://arizonawet.arizona.edu/. Happening during Water Awareness Month and the week after Earth Day, the water festival provides an opportunity not only for students to learn, but for the community to get involved. More than 100 million school children around the world learn about the importance of clean air and water including the students in Apache Junction. The water festival includes four interactive areas: watersheds, groundwater, the water cycle and ways to conserve water. Each area is correlated to state standards and addresses crucial topics in water stewardship. Facilitators hope instilling water conservation habits and appreciation in children’s lives will lead to a lifelong commitment to water stewardship.
Saturday-April 29
Library’s Family STEM Day: Celebrate the STEM fields – science, technology, engineering and math – at the Apache Junction Public Library’s Family STEM Day 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, April 29. Explore an open house with STEM gadgets, hands-on activities, demonstrations and local guests. For more information, or to participate, call the library at 480-474-8555. This free event is made possible by the Friends of the Library of Apache Junction. The Apache Junction Public Library is at 1177 N. Idaho Road. For more information, go to ajpl.org.
April Pool’s Day Water-Safety Event: The Superstition Fire and Medical District, Apache Junction Parks and Recreation and Apache Junction Police Department are teaming up once again to hold the annual April Pool’s Day Water Safety event. It will be held Saturday, April 29, at the Superstition Shadows Aquatic Center, 1091 W. Southern Ave. in Apache Junction. The whole family can learn about home pool safety, boating safety and CPR. Enjoy a mini swim lesson, bounce house, raffles and much more. Swim instructors will also be there 10 a.m.-1 p.m. to evaluate each child’s swimming skills so that they can be registered in the proper level for swim lessons this summer. Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office will be on hand to teach participants about lifejacket and boating safety. Air EVAC Services will be landing its helicopter at around 9:45 a.m. There will be free lunch and swimming for those who attend the whole event. Participants must have a wristband to swim and eat. Don’t miss this fun and informative event. The free event begins with registration at 9:30 a.m. Participants must have a wristband by 10:30 a.m. to swim/eat. For more information, call parks and recreation at 480-474-5240.
April
Central Arizona College Community Forums: Throughout the month of April, Central Arizona College President Dr. Jackie Elliott will conduct community forums at all CAC campuses and the community of SaddleBrooke, according to a press release. Dr. Elliott will provide an overview of the vision and role for CAC in each of the Pinal County communities it serves. The forums are designed to provide an opportunity for open dialog between Dr. Elliott and community members. Topics of discussion will focus on how CAC can meet current and future educational needs in each community and how the college can best communicate with community members, according to the release. Following is the schedule for the community forums: 4:30-6 p.m. Monday, April 17, Maricopa Campus – Room A101, 17945 N. Regent Drive, Maricopa, AZ 85138; 4:30-6 p.m. Tuesday, April 18, at Aravaipa Campus – Cafeteria, 80440 E. Aravaipa Road, Winkelman, AZ 85192; 4:30-6 p.m. Wednesday, April 19, San Tan Campus – Room A101, 3736 E. Bella Vista Road, San Tan Valley, AZ 85143; and 4:30-6 p.m. Thursday, April 20, at Superstition Mountain Campus – Room F115, 805 S. Idaho Road, Apache Junction, AZ 85119. For more information on CAC, go to www.centralaz.edu.
Saturday-May 13
Museum Stamp Mill Demonstration: The April demonstration of the huge 20-stamp ore mill at work crushing ore-containing rock will be performed at the Superstition Mountain Museum, 4087 N. Apache Trail in Apache Junction, at 10 a.m. on Saturday, May 13. Demonstrations are free to the public. During the upcoming summer, the ore mill demonstrations will be performed once monthly. Demonstrations will also be held at 10 a.m. on Saturdays, June 10, July 8, Aug. 12, and Sept. 9. For more information, go to superstitionmountainmuseum.org.
Tuesday-May 23
Sewer District Board Meeting: The Superstition Mountains Community Facilities District No. 1 Board of Directors meets at 8 a.m. the fourth Tuesday of the month, including May 23, at the wastewater treatment facility, 5661 S. Ironwood Drive. The Superstition Mountains Community Facilities District is an independent, public, nonprofit entity developed solely for the benefit of its customers and the Apache Junction community to operate and maintain a regional system for the collection, transport and treatment of sewage from the properties existing within its boundaries. The website is http://www.smcfd.org. The district office phone number is 480-941-6754.
Saturday-June 10
Museum Stamp Mill Demonstration: The April demonstration of the huge 20-stamp ore mill at work crushing ore-containing rock will be performed at the Superstition Mountain Museum, 4087 N. Apache Trail in Apache Junction, at 10 a.m. on Saturday, June 10. Demonstrations are free to the public. During the upcoming summer, the ore mill demonstrations will be performed once monthly. Demonstrations will also be held at 10 a.m. on Saturdays, July 8, Aug. 12, and Sept. 9. For more information, go to superstitionmountainmuseum.org.
Tuesday-June 20
Sewer District Board Meeting: The Superstition Mountains Community Facilities District No. 1 Board of Directors meets at 8 a.m. the fourth Tuesday of the month, including june 20, at the wastewater treatment facility, 5661 S. Ironwood Drive. The Superstition Mountains Community Facilities District is an independent, public, nonprofit entity developed solely for the benefit of its customers and the Apache Junction community to operate and maintain a regional system for the collection, transport and treatment of sewage from the properties existing within its boundaries. The website is http://www.smcfd.org. The district office phone number is 480-941-6754.
Saturday-July 8
Museum Stamp Mill Demonstration: The April demonstration of the huge 20-stamp ore mill at work crushing ore-containing rock will be performed at the Superstition Mountain Museum, 4087 N. Apache Trail in Apache Junction, at 10 a.m. on Saturday, July 8. Demonstrations are free to the public. During the upcoming summer, the ore mill demonstrations will be performed once monthly. Demonstrations will also be held at 10 a.m. on Saturdays, Aug. 12, and Sept. 9. For more information, go to superstitionmountainmuseum.org.
Saturday-Aug. 12
Museum Stamp Mill Demonstration: The April demonstration of the huge 20-stamp ore mill at work crushing ore-containing rock will be performed at the Superstition Mountain Museum, 4087 N. Apache Trail in Apache Junction, at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 12. Demonstrations are free to the public. During the upcoming summer, the ore mill demonstrations will be performed once monthly. Demonstrations will also be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 9. For more information, go to superstitionmountainmuseum.org.
Saturday-Sept. 9
Museum Stamp Mill Demonstration: The April demonstration of the huge 20-stamp ore mill at work crushing ore-containing rock will be performed at the Superstition Mountain Museum, 4087 N. Apache Trail in Apache Junction, at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 9. Demonstrations are free to the public. For more information, go to superstitionmountainmuseum.org.