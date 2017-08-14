Community Alliance Against Family Abuse moves in Apache Junction

The Community Alliance Against Family Abuse has moved to a larger facility at 879 N. Plaza Drive No. 101D in Apache Junction and is expanding its outreach to the community and intake of abuse survivors.
“We are really excited about the new building. With the growth in our advocacy programs, it has gotten to the point that it is really tight in this office,” Executive Director Dorian Townsend, Ph.D., said about the former offices at 185 N. Apache Trail Suite No. 1. “It is a much larger space. We were actually able to gain 1,700 square feet but it’s not costing us more. So, it is a really great find and I think it’s going to help us grow as an agency through strategic-plan initiatives, by increasing the capacity to reach out to different survivors in the community.”
CAAFA has supported, counseled and rehabilitated victims of the community since its founding in 1998. It provides shelter, legal advocacy, one-on-one counseling, support groups and education to more than 500 victims a year, no matter their race, creed or sexual orientation. Its mission statement is: “CAAFA’s mission is to empower individuals, families and communities to be free from abuse through collaboration, prevention, awareness and support. Our vision is loving, healthy, happy families and communities.”
“This is an awesome place to be a part of. It is very rewarding,” CAAFA Administrative Assistant Vanessa Patrick said. “It is always good to help people and here at CAAFA that is what we believe in – helping people.”
One of the many areas CAFAA helps participants is by providing legal advocacy. It educates them on their rights, and, if the victim wishes, leads them through the legal process against their abuser.
“What our legal advocacy program does right now is, when someone comes in, and they’ve experienced trauma, we want to explain to them their rights as victims. Also the legal advocates do a great job of explaining the court system and the process. So, when they (participants) come in, they’re scared and they don’t know what to expect, our legal advocates will step-in and say, ‘Hey, if you want legal protection, these are the steps, this is what you need to expect during this process,’” Ms. Townsend said. “The legal process is very lengthy and exhausting and it can weigh on someone emotionally, physiologically and physically… Just having that support system there is huge for our participants because a lot of our participants come from – the truth of the matter – broken families. So, they don’t have a natural support system. So, they don’t know what it looks like or what it feels like to have someone in their corner,” she said.
Ms. Townsend said while CAAFA is a smaller agency than others in the Valley, it has helped a lot of people.
“I always like to say that we are the smaller agency that could. Where we are a smaller agency and we don’t have a huge team. But we are able to do a lot with the money we do bring in from fundraising,” she said. “Shelter-wise, we serve 110-150 people a year, depending upon the circumstances of how quickly they can be successful in obtaining housing. But, in the community we serve between 500-700 people every year. Which is comparable to some of the larger D.V. (domestic violence) agencies in our region. So we take a lot of pride in being able to help people and coordinate services with other community partners.”
CAAFA officials work to empower survivors over past traumas through advocacy, Abigail Poyer, CAAFA executive director of programs, said.
“Here at CAAFA, when we do advocacy, we correlate that with empowerment,” she said. “Empowerment for advocates, the primary thing is to always build an authentic relationship because you can’t help someone if you don’t care about them…. We really teach our advocates that if you want to advocate for them you’ve got to get to know them on a basic and personal level. So it all starts from there. And the more the advocates get to know these participants on a very human level, the more we recognized their strengths and weaknesses and their ambitions in life. To rekindle the fire within them.”
The Apache Junction Police Department, its officers and Chief Thomas E. Kelly are huge supporters of CAAFA, Ms. Townsend said.
“We have worked very closely with the Apache Junction Police Department. Chief Kelly has worked very closely with us and we love all the work he does. So, we work with him on crisis calls with people they interact with each day. So, we really value that,” she said. “Chief Kelly has been a really big advocate for domestic violence services in the city. And we really appreciate working with him. He has been a big supporter, he has worked with us since he has become chief… He has also worked with us on Domestic Violence Awareness Month, which is in October. And, everyone who works under him, we can’t speak highly enough of AJPD.”
CAAFA is an important agency for Apache Junction residents, Chief Kelly said.
“CAAFA has been a partner of ours for many years. We utilize them as a partner when we have a victim of domestic violence that would like some counseling or assistance, and to give them their different options. But, they have been extremely supportive, and we use them quite frequently. Officers are responsive to CAAFA and CAAFA to us,” he said. “It’s really kind of a unique situation because I don’t know how many other agencies in the Valley have this rapport with their domestic violence centers, as here.”
***
Community Alliance Against Family Abuse
- 24-hour crisis line: 480-982-0196
- Toll-free crisis line: 1-800 982-0196
- Outreach office: 480-982-0205
- Website: www.caafaaz.org
- Next fundraiser: 2017 Giddy Up Gala Saturday, Nov. 4
Editor’s note: R. Nicholas Evans is a freelance writer for the Apache Junction/Gold Canyon Independent newspaper.