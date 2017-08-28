Community Action Human Resources Agency seeks Apache Junction volunteer for board of directors

Community Action Human Resources Agency is seeking dedicated individuals to serve on the CAHRA Board of Directors as a private sector representative, according to Jon Thompson, CAHRA board president. The board member will represent Apache Junction, Queen Creek and San Tan Valley areas, according to a press release.
CAHRA, a private, nonprofit community action agency since 1980, has provided services to limited-income individuals and families throughout its history. The agency’s primary purpose is to assist the limited-income and disadvantaged of Pinal County, to fulfill their basic needs and encourage self-sufficiency.
CAHRA administers programs for the low-income including utility, rent payments, emergency food assistance, minor home repair, weatherization, distribution of gleaned produce, emergency shelter and advocacy for the economically disadvantaged. The board meets monthly in Eloy.
“We truly appreciate the members’ time and service on the board as volunteers,” Mr. Thompson said.
The board has 12 members, six representing the low-income residents of Pinal County.
A board member must be at least 18 years of age or older, must reside in one of the target areas and must be willing to travel to Eloy once a month for board meetings, according to the release.
Benefits of service include: Attending meetings, workshops and training to develop strategies to address the needs of the low-income population; an opportunity to participate in development of programs to assist low-income residents of Pinal County, assuring representation of limited-income individuals; working with other dedicated leaders representing the private sector on the board; and having satisfaction in serving the limited-income and disadvantaged.
To learn more about the position or agency or to request an application, call Mary Lou Rosales, executive director, or Loretha Rushing, administrative assistant, at 520-466-1112 or 1-877-472-2472.