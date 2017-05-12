Apache Junction seeking bids for senior transportation services

Bids will be accepted until May 17 for senior transportation services to be provided to homebound residents to and from the Apache Junction Multi-Generational Center and shopping and medical trips, according to a public notice.
Based on the submittals, the city of Apache Junction will enter into a contract with a service provider for a period of five years, with specified renewal periods and termination notice requirements. Bid forms and requirements are available at www.ajcity.net/purchasing. Sealed bids containing one signed original and four duplicate copies of the bid will be accepted until 2 p.m. Wednesday, May 17, at the Apache Junction City Clerk’s Office, 300 W. Superstition Blvd., at which time and place all bids will be opened and read as a matter of public information. Any bids received after bid closing time will be rejected and returned unopened.
Additional information may be obtained from Jamie Sullivan at 480-474-5241 or jsullivan@ajcity.net.