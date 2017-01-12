City of Apache Junction sets holiday hours for Jan. 16

The city of Apache Junction will close all administrative offices on Monday, Jan. 16, in observation of Civil Rights Day. Emergency services through the police department will not be impacted by the holiday.
The library will be closed Saturday, Jan. 14-Monday, Jan. 16. For more information, call the library at 480-474-8555 or visit www.ajpl.org.
The multi-generational Center will be open from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 16. For more information, call the center at 480-474-5240 or visit www.ajcity.net/MGC.