City of Apache Junction plays host to entrepreneurship series

Looking to start as business? Not sure what to do? Look no further than the Apache Junction Public Library, according to a press release.
Beginning Jan. 11, the city of Apache Junction is sponsoring a series of six classes to help entrepreneurs get their idea off the ground as part of Arizona State University’s “Startup School” workshops. The series of facilitated sessions will help entrepreneurs learn what they need to do to develop a successful venture.
The classes will be held at 10 a.m. on six successive Wednesdays at the Apache Junction Library, 1177 N. Idaho Road. The classes will cover an overview of entrepreneurship and how developing an entrepreneurial mindset can transform ideas into realities.
As a New American University, Arizona State University is guided by eight design aspirations that influence its growth and transformation. Among these guiding principles are deep commitments to valuing entrepreneurship in all its forms, transforming society by being connected to social needs, and being socially embedded in communities through mutually beneficial partnerships. ASU Startup School advances these three aspirations by making entrepreneurship education and resources accessible to anyone who wants to transform their ideas into reality.
Registration is available at http://bit.ly/2hl4dPT or at the library, 480-474-8555. For more information, check www.ajcity.net/entrepreneur or contact evallender@ajcity.net.