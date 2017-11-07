City of Apache Junction lists holiday hours

Below is the schedule for city facilities over the Veterans Day and Thanksgiving holiday weekends this month.

The city of Apache Junction will close all administrative offices on Thursday, Nov. 9, in honor of Veterans Day and on Thursday, Nov. 24, for the Thanksgiving holiday. City offices are closed on Fridays. Emergency services through the Police Department will not be impacted by the holidays.

The Apache Junction Public Library schedule:

  • 9 a.m.-8 p.m.Thursday, Nov. 9
  • 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday, Nov. 10
  • Closed Nov. 11-12
  • 9 a.m.-5 p.m .Wednesday, Nov. 22
  • Closed Nov. 23, 24, 25, 26

For more information, call the library at 480-474-8555 or visit www.ajpl.org.

The Apache Junction Multi-generational Center schedule:

  • 5:30 a.m.-9 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 9
  • 5:30 a.m.-9 p.m. Friday, Nov. 10
  • 7 a.m.-3 p.m. Veterans Day, Nov. 11
  • Closed Sunday, Nov. 12
  • 5:30 a.m.-9 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 22

Closed Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 23

  • 7 a.m.-3 p.m. Friday, Nov. 24
  • 7 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 25

For more information, call the center at 480-474-5240 or visit www.ajcity.net/MGC.

The Paws & Claws Care Center schedule:

  • Closed Thursday, Nov. 9
  • 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Nov. 10-11
  • 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 22
  • Closed Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 23
  •  10 a.m.-3 p.m. Nov. 24-25

For more information, please contact the center at 480-983-4405 or visit www.ajcity.net/PCCC.

