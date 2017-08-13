City of Apache Junction develops 14 steps toward a sustainable future

The city of Apache Junction has developed 14 projects for residents to promote sustainable efforts as part of a wider community effort.
The ideas were developed under the Strong Sustainable Community Initiative that encourages residents to participate in promoting sustainable efforts in their neighborhoods. The steps address diverse areas of a better sustainable future. Among the ideas addressed are safety and openness, a sense of community spirit and pride and a neighborhood that ensures the preservation of the natural environment.
“This program goes beyond the ability to connect with the neighborhoods, it also allows you to connect with your local government,” City Manager Bryant Powell said. “This kind of thing you just can’t put a price on.”
The Strong Sustainable Community Initiative collaborates within the communities to revitalize neighborhoods while creating a viable setting for business investments, enhancing the quality of the build and natural environments, improving social standards and promoting economic vitality.
All residents of the city of Apache Junction who wish to make a positive impact on their neighborhood are eligible to participate.
To participate in one of these projects and find more information about the Strong Sustainable Community Initiative, visit the website at www.ajcity.net/SSC.
Click on the link “14 Steps Toward a Sustainable Future in Your Neighborhood.” Choose which project you would like to complete. Print out PDF instructions for the project. Fill out the request form and e-mail it to Heather Patel at hpatel@ajcity.net. Once approved, start on your project. Some projects may require a few days for approval.
Editor’s note: Al Bravo is the public information officer for the city of Apache Junction.