City of Apache Junction may not have to go to polls every 4 years for home rule vote

City of Apache Junction residents since 1985 have voted and approved every four years a home rule option allowing the budget to be set at the local level. The last vote was in 2016. At a work session last week, the Apache Junction City Council discussed seeking a permanent base adjustment budget that would be approved in one election by local residents and would be adjusted annually by population and inflation.
Voters last year asked why the home rule election was needed every four years, Apache Junction City Manager Bryant Powell said at the work session.
“The single biggest thing I heard this last time, after doing it four … times now for me, is ‘Bryant, we just did this. What can you do differently?’ And so this idea of permanent base adjustment is an option for our community to look at and reset that base with all of our component units now in the city for sometime,” he said.
Mayor Jeff Serdy is in favor of the permanent base adjustment.
“So, it’s a big step to get away from the stress of the every-four-years home rule. It relieves staff of having to do that. We’ve proven that we’re good stewards of the money. We haven’t had any boondoggles in my lifetime here,” he said in an interview following the work session. “It would help us. It would just make our jobs so much easier and (we) would still be accountable to the public on that.”
Home rule elections
The continuation of the local alternative expenditure limitation, also known as home rule, was last approved by voters at the Aug. 30, 2016, primary election.
Expenditure limitations were put in place by Arizona voters in 1980. Home rule allows city council members to make annual budget decisions for their city “at home” rather than by using the state statute; the latter limits the city to the expenditure of estimated available revenues whether such expenditures are less than or exceed the state-imposed limit. It has been in effect in Apache Junction since 1985. Home rule must be resubmitted to voters every four years, according to city of Apache Junction documents.
Apache Junction City Clerk Kathy Connelly said the city’s first home rule election didn’t pass.
“We were the first ones out of the box to try the home rule election. It failed by a small margin. We did a one-time override and then went back for home rule, which passed,” she said at the work session.
Tom Belshe, deputy director of the League of Arizona Cities and Towns, attended the May 1 work session to explain the differences between permanent base adjustment and home rule.
He showed slides with the following on the home rule option:
•any city or town can adopt its own alternative expenditure limitation that is free from any ties to the state-impose expenditure (setting its own budget for four years).
•an alternative limitation may be referred to the city or town voters by a vote of two-thirds of the members of the city or town council or qualified electors of the city or town may offer it through the initiative process.
•if the voters affirm the home rule option, then it is in place for four years.
•following the fourth year, the city or town alternative must be reapproved or a new alternative may be proposed. In other words, you must repeat the detailed procedure involving the auditor general, publications, election, etc. every four years whether you are reaffirming a previously approved alternative limitation or adopting a new one.
He showed slides with the following on the permanent base adjustment:
•any city or town can permanently adjust its state-imposed expenditure limitation base if a majority of the qualified electors voting on the issue at a regular city or town election vote in favor of the adjustment.
•the base adjustment is a dollar figure added to the state expenditure limit. The sum of those two dollar figures is then adjusted each year for population and inflation.
•a base adjustment may be referred to the voters by an affirmative vote of two-thirds of the members of the city or town council, or qualified electors of the city or town may propose an adjustment through the initiative process.
•detailed information about the base adjustment figure must be provided to the auditor general’s office. This information will go in a publicity pamphlet sent out to voters.
“The permanent base adjustment is different – this actually takes your state-imposed limitation that was set back in 1979-80 and it is adjusted every year for population and inflation. They take that number and what you’ll do is actually set a dollar figure. So many dollars will be added to your state-expenditure limit and then it will be adjusted for population and inflation and that happens every year. So you set a figure that doesn’t change… What changes is, again, population and inflation,” Mr. Belshe said.
“It’s permanent – it doesn’t require you to go to election or have to go out and explain every four years what you’re doing because you do that as part of your budget process every year,” he said to the council.
Councilwoman Gail Evans questioned why it is called a permanent base adjustment.
“Saying it is permanent; it’s really not,” she said.
“What they mean ‘permanent’ is that the only thing that would change it is another vote of the people,” Mr. Belshe said.
An agenda item for council direction to staff regarding the issue may be sought later this year.
“We’d want to come back and get direction to staff and then we’d have to go from that point,” Mr. Powell said at the work session.
Managing Editor Richard Dyer can be reached at rdyer@newszap.com