City manager, attorney contracts approved by Apache Junction City Council

The Apache Junction City Council at a meeting June 20 voted 7-0 in a consent agenda to approve employment agreements with City Manager Bryant Powell and City Attorney Joel Stern. The agreements can be viewed from the agenda at https://apachejunction.legistar.com/Calendar.aspx
Voting yes were Mayor Jeff Serdy, Vice Mayor Chip Wilson and council members Robin Barker, Jeff Struble, Gail Evans, Christa Rizzi and Dave Waldron.
City manager
Mr. Powell was hired in 2001 as an assistant to the city manager, was promoted in 2004 to assistant city manager and on July 1, 2015, was promoted and appointed city manager, according to the agreement. He is paid $150,000 a year and agrees to not seek any contract modifications until Jan. 1, 2021. The city provides a vehicle and gasoline allowance of $450 per month.
City attorney
Mr. Stern was appointed city attorney in August 1997, according to the agreement. He is paid $141,099.90 a year and agrees to not seek any contract modifications until after Jan. 1, 2021. He is provided with a late-model automobile for all city-related business on a 24-hour basis. The automobile may be used to drive to and from work, but not for personal use.