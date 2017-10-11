Apache Junction City Council updated on 41 projects, initiatives for fiscal year 2017-18

The traffic-calming roundabout to be installed at East Superstition Boulevard and State Route 88 is slated to be constructed in March.
“I think the roundabout construction has been pushed past March. They did pass that. So there won’t be any conflict for traffic and the Lost Dutchman Days (last weekend in February). That was part of the reason,” Matt Busby, assistant city manager, said at the Oct. 2 Apache Junction City Council work session.
The Arizona Department of Transportation is to design, advertise, award and administer construction of the roundabout and other intersection improvements such as installation of the lighting system and landscape and irrigation.
An intergovernmental agreement for roundabout landscaping and maintenance has been completed between the city and ADOT, Anna McCray, management analyst for the Apache Junction City Managers Office, said. The information was from her presentation on the fiscal year 2017-18 council work plan’s first quarter.
A total of 41 projects and initiatives had been identified for the council plan and nine were earmarked for completion in the first quarter, July 1-Sept. 30, she said. They were:
•Sierra Entrada/Phelps Drive subdivision. “The street-preservation project…. which was just completed late last week,” Ms. McCray said.
•Public works director recruitment and selection. “Our current director, Mike Weaver, began in July of this year,” she said.
•Business license code update. Completed in September, she said.
•City sales tax license code update. Completed in September, she said.
First-quarter projects still ongoing are:
•Public safety software update. Before council at Oct. 17 meeting.
•Reconstruction of Broadway Avenue – Old West Highway to Tomahawk Road. Rolled over mostly due to monsoon events, she said.
•Overlay of Broadway Avenue – Tomahawk Road to Goldfield Road. Rolled over mostly due to monsoon events, she said
•Overlay in the Enchanted Acres subdivision. Work being done in October.
•Lease-to-purchase fleet option. City staff members are looking at multiple vendors, Mrs. McCray said.
According to her Powerpoint presentation, there are 13 projects earmarked for completion in the second quarter, Oct. 1-Dec. 31.
A project over multiple quarters is the work on a vote for a permanent base adjustment initiative to replace the home rule budget model. An election is planned for August 2018.
“So on … the permanent base adjustment. We’re pretty much online to get that going for 2018?” Councilman Jeff Struble asked.
“Yes. We received direction as staff to move forward and having that be on the ballot for August 2018. So the answer to that is ‘yes’ and we’ll be doing more. Very similar timeline that we have done in the past as home rule,” Apache Junction City Manager Bryant Powell said.
Council members at the meeting were Mayor Serdy, Vice Mayor Chip Wilson and Struble, Gail Evans, Dave Waldron and Robin Barker. Councilwoman Christa Rizzi was absent.