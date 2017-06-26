City code changes topic of Apache Junction Planning and Zoning Commission meeting

There is one public hearing slated for the Tuesday, June 27, meeting of the Apache Junction Planning and Zoning Commission. The meeting begins at 7 p.m. in the council chambers, 300 E. Superstition Blvd. The agenda is at https://apachejunction.legistar.com/Calendar.aspx
The hearing is on a city-initiated text amendment to the Apache Junction City Code Volume II: Land Development Code, Chapter 2: Subdivision Regulations. The text amendment proposes to re-format the chapter and update subdivision regulations and procedural policies.
Learn more about the commission at https://www.ajcity.net/337/Planning-Zoning-Commission.