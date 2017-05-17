City of Apache Junction to host tax license training

Officials from all businesses are invited to hear the latest updates in the tax license process from the Arizona Department of Revenue at a training class in Apache Junction on May 31.
The class covers such topics as:
- Applying for a transaction privilege tax license.
- Learning how to file a transaction privilege tax return.
- Questions about location-based reporting.
The free session will address questions about transaction privilege taxes as well as navigating the AZDOR.gov and AZTaxes.gov websites. Staff will be on-hand to answer questions.
The Apache Junction class is 9:30 a.m.-noon Wednesday, May 31, in the council chambers, 300 E. Superstition Blvd. To register, go to https://www.azdor.gov/TaxpayerEducation/TrainingClasses.aspx.