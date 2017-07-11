Church, business help bring air-conditioning to Genesis Project

It was hot, but a few blessings changed everything. The Genesis Project, a soup kitchen at 564 N. Idaho Road No. 5 in Apache Junction, has been at its current location going on three years. The past two summers have been brutal for our volunteers as well as our guests. The dining room was cooled by swamp coolers and fans and the kitchen was cooled by an ancient AC. Three stoves going took care of any cool air that was available, but was certainly better than the outside environment.
Last year I promised our volunteers that we would have air-conditioning before this summer hit, though I was not sure how we were going to do it. Well, blessings happened – actually, many blessings happened.
First, Gold Canyon Methodist Church had a Christmas collection to raise funds for our project. The second was Andrews Refrigeration of Scottsdale’s donation of labor and materials and, finally, Francis Electric’s help with the wiring.
The Genesis Project is truly a blessed organization with many dedicated volunteers and an amazing community that helps support our efforts to feed those in need.
Editor’s note: Mid Carlozzi is president at Genesis Project. For more information, go to www.genesisprojectaz.com.