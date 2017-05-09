Chip-seal work May 15-17 on eight Apache Junction streets

The city of Apache Junction will be conducting chip seal street preservation maintenance May 15-17 on the following streets:

•Roosevelt Street, Ironwood Drive to Rennick Drive.
•Main Avenue, Superstition Boulevard to Shiprock Street.
•Manzanita Street, Cedar Drive to Desert View Drive.
•Cedar Drive, Roundup Street to Manzanita Street.
•Desert View Drive, Manzanita Street to Roundup Street.
•Cactus Road, Superstition Boulevard to Fourth Avenue.
•Wickiup Road, Scenic Street to Broadway Avenue.
•Starr Road, Scenic Street to Tepee Street.

The roadwork is scheduled for 5 a.m.-3 p.m. daily. The roads will have intermittent restrictions in both directions and at driveways. Reduced speed limits are planned for the work zones, so the city asks the motoring public, equestrians and pedestrians to use extra caution and observe speed limits and other construction warning signs. Any questions related to this project should be directed to the public works department at 480-982-1055.

