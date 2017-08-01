Apache Junction center a one-stop resource for local military veterans

The Apache Junction Community Veterans Center, a nonprofit organization established in 2011 in conjunction with Veterans of Foreign Wars, is accepting donations to purchase a handicapped-accessible vehicle. It will be used to transport military veterans to the Southeast Veterans Affairs Health Care Clinic in Gilbert.
The U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs does not provide transportation for Apache Junction veterans for their medical appointments, unlike neighboring cities, such as in Maricopa County, Mike Ferguson, founder and executive director of AJCV, said.
“The VA classifies Apache Junction as rural; as their (VA) vans don’t go pass Greenfield (Road in east Mesa). And Greenfield is a long ways away. So a lot of our veterans in Apache Junction do not have transportation to get to doctor appointments,” he said.
Donations can be dropped off at the center, 462 N. Palo Verde Drive in Apache Junction, on the grounds of Desert Chapel United Methodist Church.
The veterans center, a nonprofit organization established in 2011 in conjunction with Veterans of Foreign Wars, “assures those who have protected our country are protected in return,” as stated in one of its fliers.
The center helps local veterans with claims filing, counseling, referrals to other agencies and comradeship, according to https://www.facebook.com/apachejunctioncommunityveteranscenter.
Mike Ferguson, the founder and executive director of AJCVC, described how the charity goes about helping veterans, in those regards. On the topic of claims filing, he said.
“We have regular service officers here who are certified and trained,” Mr. Ferguson said of the claims-filing assistance. “They come in and volunteer; some are with the VFW,” he said.
“The counseling that we provide is on a one-on-one basis. The counselors come out of the veterans’ center in Mesa and Phoenix and are trained in counseling,” Mr. Ferguson said.
The center hosts a quarterly resources event where Pinal County agency officials are invited to help veterans.
“Any agency that can provide help to a veteran (is) invited. So, if someone comes in and I know that Pinal Housing can help them out quicker than we can, we would call (Pinal County) and set up an appointment for them. And, by us calling and setting an appointment, we worked out a deal where they don’t have to sit and wait in line like they usually would. It works out better for the veteran and the veteran’s family,” Mr. Ferguson said.
The center is an important resource for military veterans, Apache Junction City Councilman Dave Waldron said.
“The veterans’ center has provided invaluable assistance to many veterans, many of whom don’t have the transportation needed to get to the VA in Phoenix. This provides veterans of the Apache Junction area a place they can go to get help with their well-deserved and promised benefits as well as it provides them with a place to go for clothing and some food stuffs they need. What the center provides is a hand-up to veterans looking for some help navigating the complicated VA system and with daily living. Too many times the female veteran is forgotten; this local center serves all veterans,” he said.
“It’s a privilege that we have the center here,” Apache Junction Mayor Jeff Serdy said. “Out of the whole East Valley, Apache Junction seems to have more veterans and takes better care of the veterans because we are a community.”
Editor’s note: R. Nicholas Evans is a freelance writer for the Apache Junction/Gold Canyon Independent newspaper.
***
Sidebar:
Apache Junction Community Veterans Center
•AJCVC is a 501(c)3 nonprofit. Donations are tax-deductible.
•Phone number: 480-228-0752
•Address: 462 N. Palo Verde Drive in Apache Junction.
•Hours of operation: 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Friday with the possibility of Saturday hours to coincide with Desert Chapel United Methodist’s free meal served 3-5:30 p.m. Saturdays.