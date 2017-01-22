Apache Junction CDBG funds public hearing set for Feb. 13

The city of Apache Junction is expected to receive an estimated $150,000 in federal Community Development Block Grant funds from the Arizona Department of Housing regional account for the fiscal year ending June 30.
The city may also apply for up to $300,000 in additional CDBG funds for the current fiscal year from the State Special Projects account. CDBG funds must be used to benefit low-income persons and areas, alleviate slum and blight or address urgent need. Public hearings will be held at the following location, date and time to gather citizen input on the use of these funds.
A public hearing on the CDBG funds will be held at 4 p.m. Monday, Feb. 13, in the council chambers, 300 E. Superstition Blvd.
Examples of possible projects that could be done with CDBG funds include:
•public infrastructure (e.g., water, wastewater, street improvements);
•community facilities (e.g., health clinics, libraries, senior or youth centers);
•housing (e.g., owner occupied or multi-family rehab, utility connections on private property, new housing constructed by a nonprofit),
•public services (e.g., purchasing a van to transport persons with disabilities, equipment and rent to start a new job training program); and
•economic development (e.g., a loan to a business for job creation, acquisition of land for an existing business expansion).
For more information about the public hearings, the city’s grievance policy, the CDBG program, or to receive technical assistance (prior to Feb. 13) to formulate prospective project ideas for presentation at the hearings, contact Heather Patel at 480-474-5086 or hpatel@ajcity.net.
The city of Apache Junction invites and welcomes people of all abilities to use its programs, sites and facilities. Specific requests may be made by contacting the human resources office at 480-474-2617 or TDD 480-983-0095 at least 72 hours prior to the scheduled meeting.