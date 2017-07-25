‘Breakfast with the Mayor’ held at Hacker’s Grill in Apache Junction

Area residents who attended the Breakfast with the Mayor at 8 a.m. July 14 at Hacker’s Grill, 310 N. Plaza Drive, could ask questions of the mayor, another council member, police personnel, the city attorney and Paws and Claws Care Center animal control officials.
“Anybody who has a problem or concern or wants to get involved, this is the place to do it,” Apache Junction resident Liz Sloan said at the breakfast.
It was the first Breakfast with the Mayor that she has attended, Ms. Sloan said.
“Honestly I’ve been wanting to come to one but this is the first one I’ve been able to come to that I am not at work. Since he started doing them, I think it’s an awesome idea. He gets to meet with constituents and gets to meet with local people and in a setting like this people are more apt to give suggestions or ask questions. So I think it’s a great thing that Jeff does,” she said. “A lot of people are afraid to go to a council meeting or a school board meeting and ask a question or air a grievance. In a setting like this, everybody’s represented for the city, you’ve got police, the dog catchers.”
In addition to Mayor Jeff Serdy, city officials in attendance included Councilman Jeff Struble, Police Chief Thomas Kelly and City Attorney Joel Stern.
Mayor Serdy also said a candidate for Arizona governor was at the breakfast. It was Gold Canyon resident Mirza Fareed Baig.
Apache Junction resident Jerry Weatherford attended in part to meet with the mayor, but also to speak to Councilman Struble, he said.
“I’d like to hear what the mayor has to say and Jeff Struble is a friend of mine on the city council. It’s always an open forum. You can ask questions and find out a little bit more what is going in your city. I like to stay active. I go to the city council meetings. It’s the reason for being here as a resident,” he said.
Doug Marks, who lives in unincorporated Pinal County northeast of Apache Junction, asked Mayor Serdy about the annexation process.
“I actually don’t live in the city limits. I live by Mining Camp restaurant,” he said.
“I call it the foothills of the Superstitions,” Mayor Serdy said.
“Does the neighborhood have to initiate with the city or does the city initiate with the state for annexation? “ Mr. Marks asked.
Mayor Serdy said the city could be petitioned by area residents to be annexed.
“We can annex bare dirt. We can’t annex people,” he said.
For information on the mayor’s next breakfast, e-mail him at ajisports@msn.com.
Managing Editor Richard Dyer can be reached at rdyer@newszap.com