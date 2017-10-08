Bell ringers needed by Salvation Army in Apache Junction

The Salvation Army of Apache Junction is recruiting bell ringers for the 2017 Christmas season.
“We’re fighting for good – and we need your help,” Salvation Army Maj. Kris Suarez said in a press release. “Sign up to ring the bell at a Salvation Army Red Kettle this Christmas and you’ll help raise the critical funds we need to make our life-transforming programs and services possible for our neighbors who need us most.”
Many other opportunities to volunteer are also available.
The Salvation Army, an international movement, is an evangelical part of the universal Christian Church. Its message is based on the Bible. Its ministry is motivated by the love of God. Its mission is to preach the gospel of Jesus Christ and to meet human needs in His name without discrimination, according to the release.
To volunteer, e-mail kris.suarez@usw.salvationarmy.org or call 480-253-4412.