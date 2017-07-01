Arizona Attorney General’s Office official to speak at July 12 Rotary meeting

Arizona Attorney General’s Office’s outreach program “Task Force Against Senior Abuse” is the topic slated for the July 12 meeting of the Superstition Mountain Rotary Club.
The club (Apache Junction and Gold Canyon) is proud to announce that Betty Delano, senior outreach coordinator with the Arizona Attorney General’s Office, will be our guest speaker at noon Wednesday, July 12, at the Gold Canyon Resort, 6100 S. Kings Ranch Road. She will discuss how the task force is working to combat the growing issue of the scamming of senior citizens.
Please join us for this stimulating program. Not a Rotary member? Not a problem. All Rotary meetings are open to the public. We encourage community participation.
Superstition Mountain Rotary Club is part of Rotary International. For more than 110 years, Rotary International has bridged cultures and connected continents to champion peace, fight illiteracy and poverty, promote clean water and sanitation and fight disease. Superstition Mountain Rotary Club was chartered in 1961 and has been serving the community for 56 years. The Rotary motto is “service above self.”
We meet 11:45 a.m.-1 p.m. every Wednesday at the Gold Canyon Golf Resort (Sunset Room), 6100 S. Kings Ranch Road, Gold Canyon. Lunch is available at $10 per person.
Planning to attend? Contact Harvey Clark, program chair, at harvey.clarksuperrotary@gmail.com or leave a message at 203-841-7666
Want to learn more about membership? Contact Len LaFlesch, membership chair, at 650-400-7700.
Editor’s note: Robert Homann is a member of the Rotary Club of Superstition Mountain. For more information, go to http://www.superrotary.com.