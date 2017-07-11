Asphalt contracts OK’d by Apache Junction City Council

The Apache Junction City Council on June 20 approved five items dealing with asphalt. The council voted 7-0 in a consent agenda on:
- award of a contract to Sunland Asphalt for repaving work on Baseline Avenue. The work would be through a cooperative purchasing network contract for $547,945.24, including a 10 percent contingency.
- award of a contract to Sunland Asphalt for street pavement rehabilitation work in various locations within the city. The work would be through the cooperative purchasing network contract for $553,936.74, including a 10 percent contingency.
- award of a contract to Cactus Asphalt for street crack-sealing work in various locations within the city. The work would be through the Maricopa County cooperative contract for $113,714.11, including a 10 percent contingency.
- award of a contract to Viasun Corp. for street maintenance work in various locations within the city. The work would be through the Pinal County cooperative contract for $123,215.48, including a 10 percent contingency.
- award of a contract to Viasun Corp. for the crushing of the city’s recycled asphalt pile at 575 E. Baseline Ave., for a total not to exceed $541,684.24.