Approval of asphalt, pre-coated chips to pave way for road construction throughout Apache Junction

Awards of bids on asphalt emulsion and pre-coated chips – ingredients needed for maintaining and resurfacing city streets – will be discussed next month at a meeting of the Apache Junction City Council.
The council’s Tuesday, April 4 and 18 meetings start at 7 p.m. and will be held in the council chambers, 300 E. Superstition Blvd. Agendas will be posted at https://apachejunction.legistar.com/Calendar.aspx. It was not known at press time at which meeting the bids will be discussed.
Council members had their first look at bids for the materials at a Feb. 6 study session.
Chip-seal is a preservation maintenance for roadways, Shane Kiesow, public works manager, said to the council.
“It’s not really related to asphalt concrete that has structure to it. Chip-seal is just a thin layer of asphalt emulsion and, essentially, pea rock. In the industry we call it ‘chip.’ It adds about five years of life to pavement,” he said. “It’s better to maintain asphalt than let it go to reconstruction. We try to avoid those expensive reconstruction costs as well as the impact the reconstruction is on the community. It’s always best to maintain that pavement.”
The city of Apache Junction has its own chip-sealing equipment, he said.
“We have done a lot of chips-sealing over the years – the last 30 years in-house,” he said. “It is our bread-and-butter. It is the last amount we can pay for the square-yardage that we gain when it comes to pavement and we’re able to do it in-house,” he said.
A request for bids for the supply, delivery and application of asphalt chip-seal emulsion garnered three: Hawker and Evans Asphalt, $346 a ton; Cactus Transport, $365 a ton and Sunland Asphalt, $589.36 a ton. City staff are recommending the council approve the bid from Hawker and Evans Asphalt. If approved by the council, payment will be made by the city within 30 calendar days after completion and acceptance of the work. Total amount of this agreement for approximately 50,000 gallons of CRS-2P or equivalent emulsion, which shall not exceed $500,000, according to city documents. It is an annual contract with an option to renew for up to four years.
Only one bid was received for the supply, stockpile and delivery of pre-coated chip-seal material: Calmat Co., doing business as Vulcan Materials, for $48.75 a ton. City staff members recommended the council approve the bid from Vulcan Materials. Total amount of the agreement is for approximately 2,000 tons of 3/8-inch pre-coated low volume chip, which shall not exceed $500,000. It is an annual contract with an option to renew for up to four years.
The bids are part of the 2016-17 street maintenance plan, which the city is in the second half of, Mr. Kiesow said. The contracts will take care of this year and the next four springs worth of chip-seal work, he said.
Chip-seal roadwork, according to a 2016-17 street maintenance plan includes:
•Manzanita Drive, Cedar Drive to Roundup.
•Main Drive, Shiprock Street to Superstition Boulevard.
•Cactus Road, Teepee Street to Superstition Boulevard.
•Wickiup Road, Scenic Street to Broadway.
•Cactus Road, Superstition Boulevard to south of Fourth Avenue.
•Roosevelt Street, Ironwood Drive to Rennick Drive.
•Gregory Street, Meridian Drive to Pinal Drive.
Councilwoman Gail Evans said that while in the past she had a conflict of interest for Hawker and Evans Asphalt, she no longer has one.
“This is a question for Joel (Stern, city attorney). I also wanted it on public record. I don’t have any connection any longer with Hawker and Evans. I don’t know if I need to say that or not. Keno Hawker and RR Evans sold out, but they still use the company name,” she said.
“You don’t have a legal conflict, if that’s what you’re asking,” Mr. Stern said.
Councilman Chip Wilson asked about the cost of the pre-coated chip-seal material.
“I was going to ask about the pre-coated. Is that price basically something that you expected? Or is this higher or lower?” he asked.
“It’s about where I expected. So there’s a little bit of an increase, but when you look at the market and it just comes to aggregates in general, it’s gone up to a degree since the last time we did this. So it’s definitely within a range of what we expected,” Mr. Kiesow said.
Managing Editor Richard Dyer can be reached at rdyer@newszap.com