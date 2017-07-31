Apache Trail redevelopment: Opinions sought on continuing revitalization efforts

The city of Apache Junction is holding a public hearing Tuesday to discuss the reaffirmation of the Apache Trail Redevelopment Area, which was originally designated in September 2012.
While the Apache Trail from Meridian Drive to San Marcos Road is included in the area, it also includes portions stretching as far south as 16th Avenue and as far north as Superstition Boulevard.
“In order to be eligible for some funding specifically through the Arizona Department of Housing for some of our CDBG programs is that we need to reaffirm a redevelopment area every five years,” Heather Patel, grants administrator for the city of Apache Junction, said at a city council work session July 17, of Community Development Block Grants. “So the time is coming up for this. What we need to do is we need to evaluate the boundaries – the area; we need to do an inventory of infrastructure as well as the buildings; we need to notify the people who own property within the designated area, send them a letter and notify them of our public hearing.”
Property owners who received a letter were asked to contact Ms. Patel with any questions or comments regarding the designation, according to a memo she wrote to the council.
The purpose of the hearing is to provide property owners and other interested individuals the opportunity to share comments pertaining to the reaffirmation of this redevelopment area, according to a public notice. The public hearing will be part of the Aug. 1 Apache Junction City Council meeting. It begins at 7 p.m. and is to be held in the council chambers, 300 E. Superstition Blvd. The agenda is at https://apachejunction.legistar.com/Calendar.aspx.
Ms. Patel said some questions area property owners asked after receiving the letters included:
•If the property is in the redevelopment area, will it be rezoned? “No,” Ms. Patel said at the meeting.
•Will there be an increase in property tax? “No,” she said.
•Is it the city’s intent to buy homes and build a freeway? “No,” Ms. Patel said.
“And then somebody asked ‘Is this redevelopment area anything to do with the Meridian Road expansion or improvements or anything of that sort?’ No, it does not. And then somebody did ask, ‘Well, if we are a redevelopment area, will we get infrastructure like sidewalks?’ Absolutely. So the point is that by designating an area a redevelopment area … we are focusing investment, infrastructure and revitalization efforts within those areas,” she said.
Apache Junction Councilman Jeff Struble said his home is within the redevelopment area. He asked what the criteria was to designate property fair, good or excellent.
“Basically it was sort of a drive-by thing” in 2010 with the assistance of interns, Ms. Patel said. “Just looking basically at the condition of the structure, looking at the properties surrounding it.”
“So these were from 2010? Are these current?” Councilman Struble asked.
“They were originally from 2010, but then that information is updated based upon our building permits and permit requests that come in,” Ms. Patel said.
“I was glad to see my property was ‘good,’” Councilman Struble said.
A 134-page resolution, infrastructure and building inventory can be viewed from a link from the July 17 work session agenda at the city’s website. It includes condition assessments in maps for streetlights, sidewalks and roadways.
There are 1,944 structures of which 800 are considered dilapidated, according to the document.
The document states, “Residential structures classified as either ‘poor’ or ‘replace’ have been determined ‘dilapidated.’ A residential structure is considered poor if the cost to make improvements is between $15,000-$60,000. Likewise, a residential structure is to be replaced if the cost to make improvements is greater (than) the cost of replacement.”
For more information about the public meeting and hearing or for additional information about the designation, contact Ms. Patel at 300 E. Superstition Blvd. Apache Junction, Arizona 85119; by phone at 480-474-2635; or by e-mail at hpatel@ajcity.net.
