Apache Trail redevelopment meeting July 17

The city of Apache Junction is holding a public hearing Aug. 1 to discuss the reaffirmation of the Apache Trail Redevelopment Area, which was originally designated in September 2012. This action would assist the community in obtaining funding for revitalization efforts, according to a public notice.
The purpose of the hearing is to provide property owners and other interested individuals to share comments pertaining to the reaffirmation of this redevelopment area, according to the notice.
The city council will discuss the Apache Trail Redevelopment Area at a 7 p.m. Monday, July 17, work session at the city council chambers, 300 E. Superstition Blvd. The public hearing will be held at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 1, also in the council chambers.
For more information about the public meeting and hearing, or for additional information about the designation, contact Heather Patel, 300 E. Superstition Blvd. Apache Junction, Arizona 85119; or by phone at 480-474-2635 or by e-mail at hpatel@ajcity.net.