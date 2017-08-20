Apache Junction ‘Water for Living’ drive tops 10,000 bottles donated

The fourth annual Water for Living drive has collected more than 10,000 bottles of water to help those in need in our community.

The drive, spearheaded this year by the United Way of Pinal County, is held each summer at several locations throughout the city with donations being distributed to area agencies.

The drive has drawn more than 330 cases of donations, which will serve more than 5,000 individuals. The Friends of Apache Junction contributed $250 toward water purchases and secured electrolyte-product contributions from GU Energy Labs. Republic Services generously donated 60 cases to help keep residents hydrated as well.

The water drive also partnered with the Pinal County Sheriff’s Office and provided them with 20 cases of water to ensure their squad cars are fully stocked. The drive continues through the month of August.

Locations for donations:

•AJI Sporting Goods, 10444 E. Apache Trail, Apache Junction.

•Apache Junction Chamber of Commerce, 567 W. Apache Trail, Apache Junction.

•Apache Junction Public Library, 1177 N. Idaho Road, Apache Junction.

•Aurora Place, 675 W. Broadway Ave., Apache Junction.

•Central Arizona Community College, 805 S. Idaho Road, Apache Junction.

•Lost Dutchman Realty/True Guns, 1075 S. Idaho Road No. 104, Apache Junction.

•Salvation Army, 605 E. Broadway Ave., Apache Junction.

•Western Lifestyle Realty, 940 W. Apache Trail, Apache Junction.

Locations to pick up water:

•Apache Junction Police Department, 1001 N. Idaho Road, Apache Junction.

•Apache Junction Food Bank, 575 N. Idaho Road No. 701, Apache Junction.

•First Assembly of God, 651 N. Ocotillo Drive, Apache Junction.

•Gold Canyon United Methodist Church, 6640 S. Kings Ranch Road, Gold Canyon.

•Hope Women’s Center, 252 N. Ironwood Drive, Apache Junction.

•Veterans Center at Desert Chapel United Methodist, 462 N. Palo Verde Drive, Apache Junction.

•St. George Roman Catholic Parish, 300 E. 16th Ave., Apache Junction.

•Salvation Army, 605 E. Broadway Ave., Apache Junction.

•Community Alliance Against Family Abuse, 879 N. Plaza Drive No. 101D, Apache Junction.

•Genesis Project, 564 N. Idaho Road, Apache Junction.

Editor’s note: Al Bravo is the city of Apache Junction’s public information officer.