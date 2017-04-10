Apache Junction Water District water quality report available

The Apache Junction Water District 2016 water quality report can be accessed online at http://www.ajwaterdistrict.org/upload/ccr2016.pdf or customers can request a printed copy by calling 480-982-6030 or visiting the water district offices at 300 E. Superstition Blvd., Building D, in Apache Junction, according to a press release.
This annual report, also known as the Consumer Confidence Report, provides detailed information about the quality of drinking water supplied by the water district. Following compliance standards established by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the Arizona Department of Environmental Quality, the report describes what drinking water contaminants were tested for, detected, and their levels of detection during the calendar year of 2016.
This report is noteworthy as the first to include information from water processed through the new Superstition Area Water Plant, which went online last summer, according to the release.