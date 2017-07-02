Apache Junction Water District flushing mains July 11

The Apache Junction Water District will be flushing water mains in the following areas the morning of July 11:

•Tomahawk and Auto Center Drive

•Cactus and Southern

•Southern and Idaho

The purpose is for maintenance and to improve water quality and keeping the water fresh. Residents may see water in the streets, according to a press release.

The water district supplies well water – groundwater – pumped from the Eastern Salt River Sub-Basin Aquifer, which flows southwesterly under Apache Junction and its surrounding areas. The groundwater is treated for arsenic removal where necessary, disinfected with chlorine, pumped into storage tanks and blended with Colorado River water transported through the CAP canal system, according to the district’s website, www.ajwaterdistrict.org.