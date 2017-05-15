Apache Junction Water District facility, employees wins awards

The Arizona Water Association has honored Apache Junction Water District’s facility with the Small Treatment Plant of The Year award. The association also honored water district staff, Carollo Engineers and Garney Construction with the Project of the Year award.
The association announced its awards on May 4 during its 90th annual conference in Phoenix.
The $9 million state-of-the-art Central Arizona Project water treatment plant, Superstition Area Water Plant, on Ironwood Drive just south of Baseline Road, went into operation in 2016 and now serves about 14,000 customers. Prior to the plant’s construction, the majority of the water received by the district was treated by the city of Mesa.
The water association award recognizes outstanding engineering excellence and achievement. The association defines small system as those that served a population fewer than 50,000. The plant of the year award is presented to facilities that have sustained notable outstanding service to the association regardless of the size of the system. The Superstition Area Water Plant now has received three major awards this year after the Water Infrastructure Finance Authority of Arizona earlier this year selected the Apache Junction facility as its project of the year for 2016.
The Arizona Water Association was founded in 1928 and has 2,100 water and wastewater professionals dedicated to preserving and enhancing Arizona’s water environment.
The water district supplies well water – groundwater – pumped from the Eastern Salt River Sub-Basin Aquifer, which flows southwesterly under Apache Junction and its surrounding areas. The groundwater is treated for arsenic removal where necessary, disinfected with chlorine, pumped into storage tanks and blended with Colorado River water transported through the CAP canal system, according to the district’s website, www.ajwaterdistrict.org.