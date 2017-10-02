Apache Junction water district budget approved with rate increase

Under a budget approved June 20 by the Apache Junction Water District Board – the board is made up of the Apache Junction mayor and city council members – the rates for customers within the city limits will increase approximately 2 percent, which translates to a bill increase of less than $1.20 a month for the average customer using less than 7,500 gallons per month, according to a press release.
Rates for customers living in the county – outside the city limits – will increase approximately 5 percent, which translates to a bill increase of approximately $3 a month for the average customer using less than 7,500 gallons per month.
The new rates went into effect Oct. 1.
The increase is part of the annual budget and rate-setting process, which includes reviewing operating expenses and equipment replacement costs, leading to the rate adjustment. The rate schedule is available online at www.ajwaterdistrict.org, or upon request.
The Apache Junction Water District is committed to providing safe and reliable drinking water to its customers. With this commitment comes the responsibility to ensure that infrastructure improvements are made, and that our water system remains financially sustainable, according to the release.
The water district supplies well water – groundwater – pumped from the Eastern Salt River Sub-Basin Aquifer, which flows southwesterly under Apache Junction and its surrounding areas. The groundwater is treated for arsenic removal where necessary, disinfected with chlorine, pumped into storage tanks and blended with Colorado River water transported through the CAP canal system, according to the district’s website, www.ajwaterdistrict.org.
In 2016, AJWD completed the Superstition Area Water Plant. It purifies and delivers Central Arizona Project water, a renewable resource that helps preserve the area’s groundwater. The plant received the Project of the Year and Water Plant of the Year awards by the Arizona Water Association. It also received the 2016 Project of the Year Award from the Water Infrastructure Finance Authority of Arizona. The award winning state-of-the art project is funded from revenues generated by water rates and our valued customers.
For more information, call the Apache Junction Water District at 480-982-6030.