Apache Junction Town Hall today

[Related link: http://apachejunctionindependent.com/news/planned-2017-town-hall-to-discuss-apache-junctions-future/]
The city of Apache Junction is developing goals for the near and long-term future and wants input in setting a direction for the city.
The first step is a town hall of community members that will help identify the key issues for the city as it sets its mission and vision.
The town hall is set for 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Friday, Sept. 15, at Mountain View Lutheran Church, 2122 S. Goldfield Road in Apache Junction.
About 50 participants are to attend including Apache Junction residents, business owners (or proxy) or land owners (or proxy).
Apache Junction hosted town halls in 1996, 1998 and 2002 for its citizens to discuss visions for the future.