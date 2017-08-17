Apache Junction Town Hall Sept. 15

[Related link: http://apachejunctionindependent.com/news/planned-2017-town-hall-to-discuss-apache-junctions-future/]
The city of Apache Junction is developing goals for the near and long-term future and wants input in setting a direction for the city.
The first step is a town hall of community members that will help identify the key issues for the city as it sets its mission and vision
The town hall is set for 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Friday, Sept. 15, at Mountain View Lutheran Church, 2122 S. Goldfield Road in Apache Junction. About 50 participants are needed.
Those interested in taking part are asked to apply through a survey tool at http://survey.constantcontact.com/survey/a07eefl6m8rj5tvw1yp/start. The deadline for applying is Sept. 1.
Eligible participants include Apache Junction residents, business owners (or proxy), or land owners (or proxy). Those who don’t fall in those categories may be considered if additional participants are needed.
Apache Junction hosted town halls in 1996, 1998 and 2002 for its citizens to discuss visions for the future.