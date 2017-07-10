Apache Junction subdivision regulations to be updated; next meeting July 25

Apache Junction residents can assist with an update of the city’s 35-year-old subdivision requirements by attending a meeting later this month.
The Apache Junction Planning and Zoning Commission is to discuss the proposed changes at a 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 25, meeting in the council chambers, 300 E. Superstition Blvd. The agenda will be posted at https://apachejunction.legistar.com/Calendar.aspx.
The city’s subdivision regulations were approved in 1982 and were last amended in 1994, the commission was told at a June 27 meeting.
“The subdivision regulations have not been looked at since 1994,” Development Services Director Larry Kirch, said June 27.
Changes suggested by city staff members are primarily revising and moving items to a new chapter, adding to the regulations and making corrections, he said.
Commission Chairwoman Theresa Nesser asked how many of the changes were switching things around and cleaning it up.
“I think it’s reorganizing it and then I think there are some substantive policy changes,” Mr. Kirch said. “What the code reads and actually how we do it are sometimes two different things.”
The hearing June 27 and the one planned for July 25 are on a city-initiated text amendment to the Apache Junction City Code Volume II: Land Development Code, Chapter 2: Subdivision Regulations. The text amendment proposes to re-format the chapter and update subdivision regulations and procedural policies.
A more than 100-page strike-through document was provided to the commissioners, showing what was to be moved or deleted. It is also online with the June 27 agenda.
City staff members have worked three to four months on the changes, Mr. Kirch said.
Sam Jarjice, the city’s development services project engineer, went article by article at the June 27 meeting, showing on a large screen what was changed. One change is that condominium plats, or maps, and condo conversions will be included, he said.
“We had nothing in our ordinance to deal with condo plats, so we borrowed this from another community,” Mr. Kirch said. “So any time you want to do a condo plat, we try to make our ordinance fit. Like a conventional subdivision, we had to make it fit for a condo plat, so we looking at state statutes and borrowing it from another city. We just created a whole new section if someone wanted to do a condo or conversion,” he said.
Chairwoman Nesser asked city staff to describe what a condominium is.
“It is a horizontal property regime,” Mr. Jarjice said.
“In a condo you own the space. In a townhome you own the land, but they have a common wall with their neighbors,” he said.
“You could have a four-story building and everything’s a condo, so each unit – one through 60 or whatever – you would own your unit within the overall building. It’s even done in commercial properties, where the first floor could be retail and that’s all one condominium unit; second floor could be housing and third floor could be parking or something,” Mr. Kirch said.
“You just own the square footage within your unit,” Vice Chairman Peter Heck said.
Also new to the city code would be to allow an optional conceptual plat to be shown to city staff and the planning commission to see if it is something that could be approved, he said.
“Another layer as an option for conceptual subdivision plat, if the developer wants to go through that one prior to the formal submittal of the pre-plat,” Mr. Jarjice said.
Some cities require a conceptual approval in their subdivision regulations, Mr. Kirch said to the commission.
“The idea here was that before a developer goes out and spends a whole lot of money, they’ve obviously met with staff, they’ve hired surveyors or engineers, they know they are going to buy this land, but they don’t know what kind of development exactly, the density, the number of lots and all that. And so some cities will say, ‘OK, prepare just a sketch. Don’t spend a lot of money. We’ll tell you at this level whether we think your development is way too much density, we don’t like your lot layout, there’s not enough cul-de-sacs, there are too many cul-de-sacs – whatever it is,’” Mr. Kirch said. “We set this up as optional. Developers can do this if they want, go as usual, start with a preliminary and final plat. Some developers may opt to submit a conceptual drawing without spending a lot of money and kind of get an indication from this commission. The way we have this drafted, it wouldn’t go to the council. It would just come to this commission. Then they would say, ‘OK, you guys like it. Now we’ll go out and spend some real money on developing it.’”
Commissioners at the June 27 meeting were Chairwoman Nesser, Vice Chairman Heck and members Luciano Buzzin, Michael Frank, Willie Howard, Michael McGraw and Robert Schroeder.
Learn more about the commission at https://www.ajcity.net/337/Planning-Zoning-Commission.
Managing Editor Richard Dyer can be reached at rdyer@newszap.com