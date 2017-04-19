Apache Junction receives housing rehab funding

There is still time to apply for federal funds received by the city of Apache Junction as part of the owner-occupied housing rehabilitation program. The program provides deferred payment loans from $1,000 to $55,000 for heating, air conditioning, plumbing, roofs, ADA accessibility, code violations and health and safety issues.
Eligible applicants must be owner-occupied homeowners who:
•own their home and property for a minimum of one year;
•reside within the city limits as a full-time resident; and
•are at least 62 years old or have a disability or have children under the age of 18 living in the home.
Applications are available at www.ajcity.net/rehab; for pick-up at the Development Services Department, 300 E. Superstition Blvd.; or by mail. Call 480-474-2635 to request a copy.
A Spanish version of the application is also available. Privacy is a priority and recipients of the program and information collected in the application process are held in strict confidentiality.
Information about the program including a chart to determine if one may be eligible can be found at www.ajcity.net/rehab.
Funds are distributed on a first come, first served basis. For more information, call Heather Patel at 480-474-2635 or visit http://www.ajcity.net/rehab.