Apache Junction Public Library renovation to be completed in June

Construction of a new 1,500-square-foot room has begun at the Apache Junction Public Library, 1177 N. Idaho Road, thanks to a $35,000 grant from the Arizona State Library, Archives and Public Record. It was funded by the state legislature through the State Grants-in-Aid program. Construction is slated for completion in mid-to-late June.
Building a new demising wall will enclose the new area from the rest of the library and will provide a designated space for programs and special events. It will also ensure peace and quiet for staff and patrons elsewhere in the library, Tracie Curtis, library manager, said.
“It will be a six-week turnaround time from start to finish,” she said. “We have many programs going on and noise goes all over the building and it echoes. So, having a program room will be wonderful. Because we have more and more people complaining about the noise,” Ms. Curtis said.
“When this program room is not being used for an event, it will be used as a quiet place with tables and chairs, where people can read or plug in their devices or connect wirelessly, to download books and materials. We are all very excited to have it,” she said.
Walmart Stores Inc. also is contributing to the project with a grant of $2,500 through its community grant program.
“Walmart believes in operating globally and giving back locally – creating impact in the neighborhoods where we live and work. Through the Community Grant Program, our associates are proud to support the needs of their communities by providing grants to local organizations. With this grant to the Apache Junction Public Library, the funds requested will be used to furnish the large community room with tables and chairs,” Aaron Mullins, a senior manager at Walmart’s corporate headquarters, said in an e-mailed response to questions through Walmart’s corporate media relations web page.
Patrons of Apache Junction Public Library appeared excited when asked about like the idea behind the renovation:
“It sounds like a great idea, I’m looking forward to seeing the results,” Pat Murphy said.
“Anything that promotes and facilitates children learning and reading is for the best. If they use grant money that’s good because it is not costing us any extra funds directly. I think it’s a great idea – especially for the kids,” David Allen said.
