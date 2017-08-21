Medical-marijuana dispensary, explosive-material storage before P&Z Aug. 22

The Apache Junction Planning and Zoning Commission has four public hearings at a meeting that begins at 7 p.m. Tuesday. Aug. 22, in the city council chambers, 300 E. Superstition Blvd. The agenda is at https://apachejunction.legistar.com/Calendar.aspx.

Items on the agenda include:

•Presentation, discussion, public hearing and consideration of a city-initiated text amendment to the Apache Junction City Code Volume II: Land Development Code, Chapter 2: Subdivision Regulations. The text amendment proposes to re-format the chapter and update subdivision regulations and procedural policies.

•Presentation, discussion, public hearing and consideration of case CUP-6-17, a request by Desert Mesa Holdings LLC, represented by Nate Shechter, for approval of a conditional use permit to store explosive material in an Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives-approved magazine storage container at Western Industrial, a B-5 (industrial) zoned property at 3640 S. Cactus Road. Western Industrial is at the southwest corner of South Cactus Road and East 36th Avenue alignment. The applicant is requesting a continuance in order to obtain further ATF approval for the container barricade.

•Presentation, discussion, public hearing and consideration of case CUP-5-17, a request by Palo Verde Plaza LLC (owner) and Svaccha LLC (applicant), represented by Jareb Mackin and Jenifer Corey for approval of a conditional use permit to operate a nonprofit medical marijuana dispensary on a B-2 (Old West Commercial) zoned property at 1985 W. Apache Trail Suite No. 4. Palo Verde Plaza is at the southwest corner of West Apache Trail and South Palo Verde Drive. [See related links at http://apachejunctionindependent.com/business/medical-marijuana-dispensary-planned-at-1985-w-apache-trail/ , http://apachejunctionindependent.com/?s=%22Svaccha%22, http://apachejunctionindependent.com/news/update-marijuana-regulations-in-apache-junction/, http://apachejunctionindependent.com/news/pz-to-discuss-increasing-number-of-marijuana-businesses-in-city-limits/ and http://apachejunctionindependent.com/news/council-to-discuss-allowing-second-marijuana-dispensary-in-city-limits/]

•Presentation, discussion, public hearing and consideration of cases PZ-13-16 and SD-1-16, a request by MHP No. 7 LLC, Keith VanderHout, president, represented by Charles Huellmantel and Lauren Proper-Potter of Huellmantel and Affiliates, to rezone the existing Boardwalk Estates Manufactured Home Park, 2200 N. Delaware Drive, from manufactured home park to medium/high-density single-family detached residences, conventional or manufactured homes, by planned development), for the purpose of converting the 20-acre property from a rental-space manufactured home park to a platted subdivision with lots available for individual ownership.

