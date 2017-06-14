City of Apache Junction officials thank residents, businesses for donations

Local residents, businesses and nonprofit organizations were thanked at the June 6 meeting of the Apache Junction City Council for their monetary donations to city programs.
The council in late 2016 discussed and then directed city staff to recognize donors quarterly.
Roger Hacker, sponsorship/partnership programs coordinator for the city of Apache Junction, said since March 1 there were 142 donations for a total of $46,600.
“We’re here tonight celebrating the generosity of our community,” Mr. Hacker said at the meeting. “Because of their generosity, great things are happening in the city,” he said.
Those thanked were:
•Steven Blakely, Henry and Mary Jo Diulus, Howard Hinkle and Diana Kesler-Laclair, for care of animals at Paws and Claws Care Center.
•American Legion Post No. 27, Gary Davidson, Henry and Mary Jo Diulus, Dolce Vita residents, Golden Sun RV Resort, Kenneth Stosel and Derek Tremondo, for police department ballistic helmets.
•Apache Junction Mounted Rangers and Lost Dutchman Marathon, for the Explorers program.
• Roadhaven Church, for victim services.
•Darlene Morgan and Lost Dutchman Kennel Club, for a K-9 officer.
•Apache Junction Unified School District employees, for the Drug Abuse Resistance Education program.
•Lost Dutchman Marathon, for police department auxiliary.
•Arizona Early Day Engine and Tractor Association, Lost Dutchman Marathon and Ryan Lugo, for parks and recreation scholarships.
•Lost Dutchman Days Committee, for youth and family activities.
•Jeff Furrow, for Superstition Shadows baseball field.
•Golden Vista RV Resort, for the Lunch Time Heroes program.
•Superstition Art and Cultural Alliance, for median art.
“Each and every donor here this evening and everyone who has donated – all 306 (since the program started) – have made a difference in our community, so thank you,” Mr. Hacker said.
“We all want to say ‘thank you’ from the council. To everyone who is here, we appreciate it,” Vice Mayor Chip Wilson said.
Donations can be mailed to: Friends of Apache Junction, C/O Roger Hacker, 300 E. Superstition Blvd., Apache Junction, AZ 85119. He can also be reached at rhacker@AJCity.Net.