Apache Junction Mounted Rangers give donations

The Apache Junction Mounted Rangers recently presented several donation checks to local organizations.
Above, left, Paul Roe presented a $1,500 check to Tera Leigh and Janet Hildebrandt with Head Start for supplies they need.
Above center, Sandra Diego presents a $750 check to Theresa Ward with P&M Arena’s Kids on Critters program.
Above right, Paul Kuna, Joseph Garcia and Joan Felkner present a $750 check to Joseph Garcia of the Superstition Fire and Medical District to go to help the Explorers youth group affiliated with the fire district.
It is all about helping the kids of Apache Junction.
***
Dedicated to preserving the western lifestyle, serving the local community, promoting community events such as Lost Dutchman Days Rodeo every February and making Apache Junction/Gold Canyon a better and safer place for local youth, the AJ Mounted Rangers is a proud group of 91 dedicated men and women always ready to help. Whether on foot, mounted on their horses or operating a quad (four-wheeler), this nonprofit organization supports the children of Apache Junction and local charities.
The group promotes the tradition of the Old West with their black uniforms and hats, boots and a silver star. The Rangers have found lost children and vehicles, maintained peace among crowds and kept traffic flowing smoothly.
Monthly meetings are held at 7 p.m. the first Friday of each month at the Boys and Girls Club, 1755 N. Idaho Road in Apache Junction. Call Capt. Lyle Gallagher at 602-980-0629 with questions. Members must be at least 21 years of age and have an approved application and background check. There is a $30 initiation fee and $2 per month dues. It’s not a requirement for Rangers to carry a firearm but classes, training and certification are available for those interested in carrying a firearm during Ranger duties.
Go to www.ajmountedrangers.org.
Editor’s note: Joan Felkner is a member of the Apache Junction Mounted Rangers.