Apache Junction library receives $35,000 grant to renovate

The Apache Junction Public Library has received a $35,000 grant from the Arizona State Library, Archives and Public Records to renovate part of the library.
The grant, funded by the state legislature through the State Grants-in-Aid program, is meant for library construction and programming projects.
“This is an exciting move for us to address some space issues at the library,” Spencer Paden, director of the Apache Junction library, said in the release. “We’re really looking forward to being able to take on this project as a result of this grant.”
The state library is a division of the Secretary of State Michele Reagan’s office.
“Libraries are changing to meet the informational, technological and educational needs of their communities,” Ms. Reagan said in a statement. “These changes may require building construction or technological infrastructure updates.”
Libraries in Cave Creek, Miami, Safford and Snowflake are also receiving grants, which can be used on construction projects such as teen centers, dedicated meeting rooms and major building renovations. The grants also can be used for collections development, staff training, programming, supplies and technology support.
In 1981, the state legislature developed State Grants-in-Aid to help Arizona libraries meet the information needs of state residents. The program provides limited construction funding to public libraries, and annual awards to county library districts and to cities with populations of 100,000 or more.
This project is supported by the Arizona State Library, Archives and Public Records, a division of the Secretary of State, with funds appropriated by the Arizona State Legislature.
The Apache Junction library website is http://www.ajpl.org/.
[Related link: http://apachejunctionindependent.com/galleries/videos-of-tour-of-apache-junction-public-library/]