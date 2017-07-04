Apache Junction library board OK’s annual report

An annual report on how the Apache Junction Public Library is providing for the educational needs of all ages in the community was approved by a board of trustees and is to be delivered to the city council.
The Apache Junction Library Board of Trustees voted 6-0 at a special meeting June 29 to approve the 2016-17 annual report. Voting yes were President Chester Burgess, Vice President Willie Howard, Secretary Samuel Graves and board members Theresa Nesser, Robert Mayo and Judy Borey.
Board members said they liked the comprehensive document and especially Library Director Spencer Paden’s 2017 director’s message.
“I want to compliment you on this. This was a handy read for all of the things you’ve got done. And getting it all on one page,” Mr. Burgess said, showing the director’s message page.
“Like you say, it’s a synopsis of the whole report on one page,” Ms. Nesser said.
“It’s always a challenge,” Mr. Paden said. “You noticed that I widened the margins.”
The director’s message includes the following:
•“One of our library’s goals is to be a resource for cultivating literacy and life skills. Formal educational endeavors and life-long learning go hand-in-hand in our library. We are focused on providing for the educational needs of all ages in the community.”
•“As expected, we view being able to read as a critical life skill. However, we also believe that today’s world requires additional skills and knowledge to navigate life successfully. As an integral part of the community’s safety net, we offer programs such as computer classes, employment assistance, one-on-one computer assistance, online tutoring, small review sessions with Apache Junction Police Department, Preschool Junction, Preschool University, KinderPrep, Kids Who Code, Fire and Safety Day, Kids Cooking, the summer reading programs for all ages, cooking classes and health, hospice and blood-pressure awareness.”
Ms. Nesser said she liked that the report to be sent to the council is in full color.
“I always like it because I think our library annual report is nice. It’s got all of these nice pictures,” she said. “You look at this and you go… ‘Our library does all of this?’”
“I’ve got a great team to work with,” Mr. Spencer said.
“My hat’s off to the entire team,” Mr. Burgess said.
The library is closed Tuesday, July 4, for the holiday. It is generally open 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday; 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday; and 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday. For more information, call 480-474-8555 or visit www.ajpl.org.
