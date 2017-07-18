Apache Junction landfill update July 18
Chris Coyle, general manager of Republic Services, is to speak at the July 18 Apache Junction City Council meeting regarding the landfill at 4050 S. Tomahawk Road, quarterly clean up and composting.
Republic Services is the parent company of the landfill’s owner, Apache Junction Landfill Corp.
The meeting starts at 7 p.m. in the council chambers, 300 E. Superstition Blvd.
The agenda is at https://apachejunction.legistar.com/Calendar.aspx.
