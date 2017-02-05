City clerk finds only 294 qualified signatures on Apache Junction landfill petitions

Apache Junction City Clerk Kathy Connelly has completed a review of the more than 3,000 signatures on petitions submitted by the Stop Mount Trashmore group to force a public vote on the Apache Junction Landfill and found they are short of the number needed, according to a press release.
[Related link: http://apachejunctionindependent.com/news/aj-residents-file-lawsuit-to-stop-acceptance-of-petitions-on-landfill/]
Stop Mount Trashmore is opposed to the height increase and 2035 life extension for the landfill at 4050 S. Tomahawk Road as approved by the Apache Junction City Council on Dec. 6.
“On Feb. 2 the city clerk timely completed her review of the signatures and notified the Stop Mount Trashmore committee that they fell short of the required number of signatures to forward the matter on to the county recorder’s office for further processing,” City Attorney Joel Stern said in a press release. “The group needed 1,281 qualified signatures to continue the effort but, according to the city clerk, only 294 of the 3,105 submitted signatures qualified for the county’s signature verification phase.”
On Jan. 5 the Stop Mount Trashmore Community Organization LLC submitted approximately 3,105 signatures to the city clerk in an effort to have the landfill zoning ordinance referred to city voters. Dec. 31, 2035, was set as the closure date for the landfill and solid waste and covering soil may be piled as high as 1,723 feet above mean sea level, the council decided in a 7-0 vote Dec. 6.
An opposition committee, AJ Wins You Win with Apache Junction Landfill Corp., filed a lawsuit against the city, demanding the court stop the city clerk from doing any review of the signatures.
Two Apache Junction residents employed by Allied Waste Services of Phoenix filed a lawsuit to prevent the acceptance of petitions submitted by the Stop Mount Trashmore group against the Apache Junction Landfill. The lawsuit, filed in Pinal County Superior Court, lists the group AJ Wins You Win, Apache Junction Landfill and Apache Junction residents Bobby Henson and Ed Lee as plaintiffs. Listed as defendants are Stop Mount Transhmore Community Organization LLC, the city of Apache Junction, the seven members of the Apache Junction City Council, City Clerk Kathy Connelly, Maricopa County Recorder Adrian Fontes and Pinal County Recorder Virginia Ross.
The lawsuit identified violations of law that call into question the legality of every petition sheet and every signature, according to a press release from AJ Wins You Win.
On Jan. 18, Pinal County Superior Court Judge Carter Olson ordered that the lawsuit be stayed until after the city clerk completed her statutory review, Mr. Stern said in the press release. The next court hearing in the current lawsuit is Feb. 15 at the Pinal County Superior Court in Florence, he said.
City clerk’s findings
Ms. Connelly in a letter to the Mount Trashmore group stated that, “After a thorough review of the petition signature sheets, I have determined there are an insufficient number of signatures to be forwarded to the Maricopa and Pinal County recorders’ offices due to numerous deficiencies. Consequently, I am advising you pursuant to A.R.S. § 19-122(A), I am refusing to forward the petition signature sheets to the respective county recorders,” according to a copy of the letter provided by the AJ Wins You Win group.
Reasons she cited, according to the letter, include:
•The application for initiative or referendum petition serial number filed on Dec. 8, 2016, did not include a copy of ordinance No. 1428 as stated on the face of the application.
•Petition signature sheets pages one through 79 containing 963 signatures were submitted on paper measuring 8.5 inches wide by 11 inches long. All these signature sheets are deficient since they did not meet the requisite size.
•Petition signature sheets pages one through 79 containing 963 signatures were submitted without a copy of the measure being referred (ordinance No. 1428) attached to each page of the petition signature sheets.
•1,504 signatures on multiple pages are deficient and considered unfiled because the political committee failed to organize and group them by circulator.
• 314 signatures listed on multiple pages are deficient since the circulators who circulated them failed to register with the Arizona Secretary of State as paid circulators.
•30 signatures listed on multiple pages are deficient due to other miscellaneous factors.
Organization comments
Connie Van Driel, chairwoman of AJ Wins You Win, said in a press release the winners of the city clerk’s decision are the residents of Apache Junction.
“Trash rates will remain low, free trash disposal weeks like the one that starts Feb. 6 will continue and Apache Junction City Hall will get needed revenues. The city clerk wisely rejected invalid signatures,” she said in the release.
“We are disappointed but not surprised that the city clerk has silenced the voices of Apache Junction residents. There are more than enough valid signatures to put this measure to a vote of the people and our city officials have done my neighbors and me a disservice by refusing to validate our petitions,” Diane Burns, Stop Mount Trashmore chairwoman, said in an e-mailed response to a question. “The clerk’s reasoning for not validating most of the signatures echoes the arguments Republic Services made in a lawsuit filed by their political action committee. The clerk accepted and did not return the petitions as required by law even though a few of them were not bundled by circulator. Those petitions should be counted and verified. Also, our circulators are all Arizona residents and did not need to be registered at the Secretary of State’s office.”
Landfill here since 1950s
According to a slideshow presented at the Nov. 14 city council work session, the Apache Junction Landfill opened in the late 1950s as a private dump. It operated under Pinal County jurisdiction until 1988 when it was annexed to the city. Allied Waste Industries purchased the 40-acre landfill in 1993; three years later it purchased the surrounding 89 acres from the Arizona State Land Department. The property ownership was transferred from Allied Waste to the Apache Junction Landfill Corp.
Managing Editor Richard Dyer can be reached at rdyer@newszap.com