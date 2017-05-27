Apache Junction holiday schedule for Memorial Day weekend

The city of Apache Junction will close all administrative offices on Monday, May 29, in observation of Memorial Day. Emergency services through the police department will not be impacted by the holiday.
The Apache Junction Paws and Claws Care Center will be open normal hours, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., on Saturday, May 27.
The Apache Junction Public Library will be closed Saturday, May 27, through Monday, May 29. The multi-generational center will be open 7 a.m.-3 p.m. on Memorial Day. For more information, visit www.ajcity.net.